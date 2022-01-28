Cristiano Ronaldo named 12th Man for FIFA 22 Team of the Year

Team of the Year is one of the best times in any EA sports games and today’s FIFA drop is no different. The Team of the Year promo in FIFA 22 has been underway for a week, with content dropping non-stop. Today we get the ‘12th man card’ — a fan favorite voting choice.

Screenshot Via Gamepur

Superstar striker Cristiano Ranaldo beat out fellow attackers Mo Salah and Karim Benzema to take the honor of 12th man. This stupendous card will be in packs for one week.

Strikers are known for being deadly with the ball but today’s Christiano Ranaldo card hits max stats in a couple of key areas: Attack Positioning, Finishing, Shot Power, and even Heading Accuracy all at 99. Just under that is his Long Shots rating at 98.

Obviously, because it’s brand new it’s the best Ranaldo card in the game, sporting a +6 OVR difference from his base gold. But how well does it stack up against the other strikers in the game? Against the fellow Team of the Year player Robert Lewandowski they line up fairly evenly — Lewandowski has a +6 advantage in Short Passing and a +8 advantage in Penalties. That said, it’s clear these would both be great additions to any squad.