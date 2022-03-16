Crusader Kings III has sold more than 2 million copies

Crusader Kings III is a monumental grand strategy game, but it’s not just critics who love it. The latest in the Crusader Kings series has also been conquering the PC gaming market, selling more than 2 million copies since its launch in 2020.

Developer Paradox Interactive declared the milestone via press release. It’s “one of the fastest Paradox titles to hit that landmark number,” according to the studio. Not only has the base game proven popular, but the latest expansion, Royal Court, has also put up big numbers since its launch last month. The expansion, which added new mechanics like region-spanning adventures and relics, has passed a million sales itself. “We have big plans for [Crusader Kings III],” said director Alex Oltner. “It’s good to know that so many people will be taking this journey with us.”

Console owners will soon be among those people. The game is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this month — March 29, to be exact. Curiously, the console release is not a port, but an adaptation. Paradox partner team Lab42 Studios has made adjustments to the game’s mechanics to better suit console gameplay.

Things aren’t all good at Paradox Interactive, however. The studio has had reports of harassment, resulting in a publicly-released culture audit. Paradox believes the transparency will help it remedy its transgressions.