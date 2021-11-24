What is the release date for Crusader Kings III: Royal Court?

The 83rd Dev Diary for Crusader Kings III featured plenty of information about the strategy role-playing game. Titled Dev Diary #83: Adventurer Inspirations and Other Royal Court News, much of it focused on new mechanics including inspiration, adventuring across regions, and searching for relics. However, it was the final paragraph that revealed when exactly the Royal Court expansion will be available. Along with a release date, the development team also revealed a trailer for the upcoming DLC.

Crusader Kings III: Royal Court is the game’s first major expansion and it will be released on February 8th, 2022. One of the newest additions included with the content will be the Throne Room. It acts as the center of your kingdom and you’ll be able to explore it and speak with visitors and courtiers. It is your base of operations that bridges the gap between the map and your character.

One of the reasons the development team added the Throne Room was to make everything feel more lifelike and less static. Having a home base, so to speak, increases the realism and allows you to interact and see your kingdom and its people. You’ll even be able to view any relics you collect on your journey and be able to add new thrones to dress the place up to make it your own.