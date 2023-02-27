Paradox Announcement Show with Crusader Kings 3 DLC & new game announcements coming March 6

Paradox Interactive has announced that it’s holding a Paradox Announcement Show on March 6, which will include announcements for brand new titles and DLC updates for established games, like Crusader Kings 3. The long-suffering fans of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 might also hope for a mention of the game, as there have been no updates since 2021.

The Paradox Announcement Show will feature new game announcements, and the developers of some of these titles have already been revealed. These studios include The Shadowrun Trilogy developer Harebrained Schemes, Cities: Skyline developer Colossal Order, and a title from Paradox Tectonic, which only opened a few years ago. A teaser for the Paradox Announcement Show is now available on the official Paradox Interactive YouTube channel, giving you a sneak peek at what’s coming.

There will also be news regarding DLC for existing titles, as Paradox Interactive is known for its grand strategy games, which receive continuous post-launch support. The Paradox Announcement Showcase has been confirmed to feature updates regarding Crusader Kings 3 DLC, Europa Universalis IV, and Surviving the Aftermath.

The Paradox Arc publishing label will also receive announcements during the Paradox Announcement Show. This independent label was formed in 2022, with indie developers being given a chance to release smaller, replayable games under the Paradox banner, such as Across the Obelisk and Surviving the Abyss.

2023 has already seen some big shows from Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony as major publishers move away from the old summer season and host their announcements. It’s easy for one of the big three console makers to host a big show that excites everyone, so Paradox Interactive has to bring the big guns to pull the spotlight onto its upcoming games, and hopefully, one of those guns is vampire-shaped. This is especially true for the new Harebrained Schemes game reveal, as there have been rumors that this studio took over production of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 when it was delayed, so the Paradox Announcement Show could finally shed light on the situation.