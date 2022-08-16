Crusader Kings 3, Pillars of Eternity publisher Paradox launches new indie label

Paradox Interactive is an important name in the PC gaming space. Its internal development team has given us grand strategy staples like Crusader Kings, Hearts of Iron, and Europa Universalis. Paradox has also published RPGs like Pillars of Eternity, Tyranny, and Knights of Pen & Paper, several of which have found their way onto consoles. It’s a successful company, and now it’s looking to help other studios achieve the same status.

Paradox Interactive has launched Paradox Arc, an indie publishing label that aims “to bring deep, endless, and replayable games from smaller development teams to our existing audience and the world.” The initial tweet told followers to “stay tuned,” and we already know about one of Paradox Arc’s projects.

That game is Across the Obelisk, a co-op deck-builder that’s been in Steam early access since April 2021. As Arc’s tweet says, the game is now fully released — “the first game published under Paradox Arc” is out. Across the Obelisk is currently being sold on Steam at a 25% discount to commemorate the full launch. You can get it for $14.99 USD / £12.74 for the next week, until August 23.

The Paradox Arc account has addressed a few questions in replies as well. As evidenced by Across the Obelisk’s Steam launch, that will continue to be the storefront where Paradox games are sold. There was a comment about a new launcher, but Arc will be sticking with Steam, just as the overall Paradox brand has. The label also clarified what “smaller development teams” means in its original tweet. “Generally, [Arc] will be for small studios and helping to publish the games that fit with our approach of deep and replayable games,” one reply explains. “Small is relative, but we’ve been working with teams of two, four, etc.”

Paradox’s own games continue to receive support too. Crusader Kings III has been a big hit, selling more than two million copies as of March 2022. Its Fate of Iberia pack released just a few months after that milestone.