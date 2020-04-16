Crysis Remastered is on the way for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

A leak from Crytek’s website has somewhat undone the recent coy tweets from the Crytek Twitter account. While people wondered if the new title that the company was hinting at would be a remaster of the first Crysis, or a new installment featuring Nomad, the protagonist from the first game, those questions have now been answered.

Crysis Remastered is definitely on the way, and we know this due to one of the pages on the Crytek website. The page was available for a short time before being taken down but was accessible long enough for the internet to get some pretty interesting details about the game.

The remaster is described as coming to “PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch.” What is interesting here is the lack of a qualification about which generation of consoles the game will be available on. So we are left to wonder if it will release on PS4 and Xbox One, or if it will be a next-generation release.

Our money is on the former, as there seems to be little reason to hold the game back on those platforms if you are going to be running it on the Switch. The game will also be utilizing an API-agnostic ray tracing solution, which would seem to be the same solution used in Crytek’s Neon Noir demo.

Whether the game will have any major changes to gameplay or story remains to be seen. Crysis is something of an interesting choice to remaster. The game looked stunning but was notoriously difficult to run at maximum settings when it first launched.

The real victory for a remaster of the game would be to push graphics in stunning new directors once again, and hopefully, Crytek will be planning to do just that.