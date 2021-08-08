Data mine reveals possible playable Sylveon in Pokémon Unite

Data miners have been combing over the recently released Pokemon Unite, a Nintendo Switch and mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title that pits players against each other in five-on-five matches. Thanks to their efforts, there’s now ample evidence that Sylveon will soon become a playable Pokemon.

According to Twitter user Eclipse, the leaked code comes from the last version of Pokemon Unite’s beta just before launch: Ver. 0.3.0.2. It was revealed that Sylveon, along with two other Pokemon — Blissey and Greedent — were recently tested as new playable characters.

Both Sylveon’s existence and moveset have also been confirmed by Twitter user LordLax, in which they posted screenshots of the leaked code strings. The Pokemon’s moveset is as follows: Swift, Psyshock, Hyper Voice, Attract, Draining Kiss, and Fairy Wind.

Hey guys Sylveon and greedent have been leaked playable via iant on discord Sylveons moves are as follows Swift – Psyshock / Hyper Voice, Attract – Draining Kiss / Fairy Wind and greedents moves are as follows Greedent : Thief – Covet / Gyro Ball, Defense Curl – Stuff Cheeks pic.twitter.com/D4xLzPnGoV — LordLax||Pokemon unite leaks|| (@PokemonuniteL) June 22, 2021

At this time there is no official confirmation of Sylveon’s release. TiMi Studios revealed that the next playable Pokemon is Blastoise and an unconfirmed character, which could possibly be Sylveon.

Earlier in August, Pokemon Unite received its first major patch which fixed bugs and text files, as well as balanced several playable Pokemon. Those Pokemon included Charizard, Talonflame, Venusaur, Absol, Wigglytuff, Eldegoss, Cinderace, Gengar, Zeraora, and Machamp.

