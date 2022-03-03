Datamine suggests Nintendo Switch Sports might get basketball and dodgeball as post-launch additions

Following the announcement of Nintendo Switch Sports, the successor to the incredibly popular Wii Sports, we thought we knew enough. Online play testers were forbidden from sharing information, but the initial trailer detailed six sports, with golf later confirmed to be coming this fall. However, a recent datamine suggests that more sports are on the way.

A dataminer on Twitter going by the username Wipeoutjack7 posted an image containing a few lines of text from the Nintendo Switch Sports code. The lines reference basketball as well as offline and online versions of dodgeball. With the game only a month away, it’s unlikely that these would make it in time for launch considering golf is coming in the fall.

Another interesting thing found while datamining Switch Sports, the game references both "Basketball" and "Dodgeball" alongside the other playable sports. Could very well just be scrapped content, but mayyybe a potential future update? pic.twitter.com/mJb4SbaYM4 — Jack (@Wipeoutjack7) March 2, 2022

Twitter user OatmealDome, a Dolphin emulator contributor and dataminer, offered further insight regarding the references to the aforementioned sports. According to OatmealDome, the text in question exists, but there doesn’t appear to be any actual data or working code within the game itself.

This could be a holdover from content that was sliced during development. However, the possibility also remains that this text alludes to future content. It’s unlikely for the development team to invest in only one post-launch sport. Considering the audience reach, Nintendo Switch Sports is likely to sell well enough to justify further support beyond this fall’s golf update. With that said, temper your expectations.