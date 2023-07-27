The Nicholas Cage Chapter officially launched for Dead by Daylight yesterday, bringing a Survivor that fans have been clamoring for since his announcement into The Fog. A few hours after that launch, fans managed to find an account with a Nicholas Cage that had somehow already been prestige 100 times.

This account is obviously owned by a hacker who has tweaked a few files to make their Nicholas Cage, a Survivor only available through paid DLC, look like the first to hit the highest level of prestige in the game. While most would expect fans to be furious, the influence of Nicholas Cage has caused them to instead laugh at the entire fiasco.

Dead by Daylight Players Joke That Hacked Prestige 100 Nicholas Cage is Actually Owned by the Actor Himself

Hackers have always been a problem in Dead by Daylight. While developer Behaviour Interactive does what it can to deal with them, they’re very much still a part of the game that impacts everyone. However, upon finding a very clearly hacked prestige 100 Nicholas Cage Survivor in the game, fans have chosen to joke and celebrate the celebrity instead of focusing on the hacker issue.

User The_fox_of_chicago posted the discovery to the Dead by Daylight Subreddit late last night. Due to the limit on Blood points per account and the number of hours the Survivor had been available for, hitting Prestige 100 was impossible at the time.

Seeing the blatant example of account manipulation, players have been making up nonsensical reasons for this Nicholas Cage’s existence. “What do you mean? That is the REAL NICK CAGE himself in the flesh. You just met a real-life celebrity.” This initial silliness sparked so much more from other players.

One comment even goes as far as creating an entire monologue for the Survivor, “You think this is something? You think this is bad? This? This chicanery? He’s done worse. That Hook! Are you telling me that a hook just happens to fall like that? No! He orchestrated it! Jimmy! He teabagged on a pallet! And I saved him! And I shouldn’t have. I gave him the hatch! What was I thinking? He’ll never change. He’ll never change! Ever since he was 9, always the same! Couldn’t keep his hands out of the chest! But not our Jimmy! Couldn’t be precious, Jimmy! Stealing them blind! And He gets to be a survivor? What a sick joke! I should’ve stopped him when I had the chance!”

Even when addressing the underlying hacker problem behind this account, players can’t stick with a serious tone, “Damn, this guy is taking a real gamble with cheats that obvious. Maybe he has an Ace In The Hole to not get banned?”

The fact that fans can joke about this demonstrates how much the community enjoys the game and wants to ignore those trying to break it for everyone. It also shows the reach of Nicholas Cage’s personality and skill as an actor, considering he’s sparked hundreds of witty comments within 24 hours of appearing in the game.