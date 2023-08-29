Dead by Daylight Update 7.2.0 is out alongside the Alien DLC expansion, which brings the Xenomorph, Ellen Ripley, and the Nostromo to The Fog for players to enjoy. The update includes a few hotfixes for known issues, as well as changes to the meta to keep the game interesting.

While the major segment of this update is the addition of the Alien DLC to Dead by Daylight, there are several smaller points in the patch notes that some players will find interesting. Many of the adjustments are changes made to characters since the launch of the DLC in the PTB, though for most players, these will be irrelevant.

Any fans that want to see the full patch notes, changes from the PTB included, can check them out on Behaviour Interactive’s website.

Dead by Daylight Alien Chapter

The Alien Chapter brings a new Killer, Survivor, and map to Dead by Daylight. This is something the community has been excited about ever since it was announced, and it looks like the characters don’t disappoint.

New Killer – The Xenomorph

The new Killer, The Xenomorph, has a unique set of abilities that make it the perfect murder machine in every situation.

Killer Power: Hidden Pursuit – When The Xenomoph is in play, a series of tunnels appear on the map. After accessing a control station, it can use these tunnels to quickly move around the map, detect Survivors, and speed up the cooldown of its other ability, Crawler Mode. Exiting the control station tags nearby Survivors with Killer Instinct.

– When The Xenomoph is in play, a series of tunnels appear on the map. After accessing a control station, it can use these tunnels to quickly move around the map, detect Survivors, and speed up the cooldown of its other ability, Crawler Mode. Exiting the control station tags nearby Survivors with Killer Instinct. Special Ability: Crawler Mode – When players enter Crawler Mode as The Xenomorph, it walks on four legs and becomes stealthier. Its Terror Radius is also reduced in this mode. In this mode, The Xenomorph also has access to its brutal Tail, which is a harsh attack on Survivors.

– When players enter Crawler Mode as The Xenomorph, it walks on four legs and becomes stealthier. Its Terror Radius is also reduced in this mode. In this mode, The Xenomorph also has access to its brutal Tail, which is a harsh attack on Survivors. Map Feature: Control Stations – The Xenomorph causes seven control stations to be spawned around the map. If Survivors interact with these, they’ll get a Flame Turret.

– The Xenomorph causes seven control stations to be spawned around the map. If Survivors interact with these, they’ll get a Flame Turret. Special Item: Remote Flame Turret – Remote Flame Turrets can be placed to deter The Xenomorph. The turret attacks The Xenomorph when it enters the radius and staggers it. After the stagger, The Xenomorph will enter Crawler Mode. The Xenomorph can destroy these turrets, but Survivors can repair them if they overheat first.

The Xenomorph Perks

Ultimate Weapon – When the Killer opens a locker, this perk activates for 30 seconds. Survivors that enter the Terror Radius scream and reveal their position and are inflicted with Blindness for 30 seconds.

– When the Killer opens a locker, this perk activates for 30 seconds. Survivors that enter the Terror Radius scream and reveal their position and are inflicted with Blindness for 30 seconds. Rapid Brutality – You can’t gain Bloodlust any longer. Hitting a Survivor with an attack grants 5% Haste.

– You can’t gain Bloodlust any longer. Hitting a Survivor with an attack grants 5% Haste. Alien Instinct – This perk activates when the Killer hooks a Survivor. The aura of the furthest injured Survivor is revealed for 5 seconds, and that Survivor is inflicted with Oblivious.

New Survivor: Ellen Ripley

The new Survivor in the Alien DLC is the iconic Ellen Ripley from the Alien movie franchise. She brings a new set of perks to the table for Survivors.

Lucky Star – This perk activates when a Survivor hides in a locker. Survivors leave no pools of blood and make no grunts of pain for 10 seconds. When exiting a locker, Survivors see the closest generator’s aura and other Survivors for 10 seconds.

– This perk activates when a Survivor hides in a locker. Survivors leave no pools of blood and make no grunts of pain for 10 seconds. When exiting a locker, Survivors see the closest generator’s aura and other Survivors for 10 seconds. Chemical Trap – After completing 50%/60%/70% progress for a generator, this perk will activate. When standing next to a dropped pallet, players can press the active ability button to install a trap. This stays active for 100/110/120 seconds. The aura of trapped pallets is revealed to all Survivors. When the Killer breaks the pallet, the trap explodes, and the Killer is slowed for 4 seconds by 50%.

– After completing 50%/60%/70% progress for a generator, this perk will activate. When standing next to a dropped pallet, players can press the active ability button to install a trap. This stays active for 100/110/120 seconds. The aura of trapped pallets is revealed to all Survivors. When the Killer breaks the pallet, the trap explodes, and the Killer is slowed for 4 seconds by 50%. Light Footed – This perk activates when Survivors are healthy. Running footsteps become silent. The perk goes on cooldown after a rushed action.

New Map – Nostromo Wreckage

The Nostromo Wreckage is a map that uses elements of the Nostromo, the ship from the original Alien movie. It’s filled with iconic landmarks for players to explore and get chased by the Xenomorph through.

General Killer Changes

The following are changes to some of Dead by Daylight’s Killers.

The Knight Changes

Pillaged Mead – This decreases the amount of time it takes for a Guard to complete their order action from 25% to 15%.

– This decreases the amount of time it takes for a Guard to complete their order action from 25% to 15%. Tattered Tabard – Increases patrol time for guards by 8 seconds instead of 6.

– Increases patrol time for guards by 8 seconds instead of 6. Town Watch’s Torch – When players escape the Guard Hunts without being hit 2 times (used to be 3) The Knight gets the Undetectable status for 25 seconds.

The Demogorgon Changes

Killer Power – The Undetectable status after a teleport now lasts for 5 seconds instead of 3.

– The Undetectable status after a teleport now lasts for 5 seconds instead of 3. Rat Tail – Portal speed opening increased to 50% from 35%.

– Portal speed opening increased to 50% from 35%. Unknown Egg – The cooldown after traversing the upside down is increased to 2.5 seconds from 1.5.

– The cooldown after traversing the upside down is increased to 2.5 seconds from 1.5. Violet Waxcap – This increases the Undetectable effect that the Killer gets from emerging from a portal to 1 second from 0.5 seconds.

– This increases the Undetectable effect that the Killer gets from emerging from a portal to 1 second from 0.5 seconds. Leprose Lichen – While traversing the upside down, the Killer can see all the auras of every Survivor. After they emerge from the portal, the auras of Survivors within 16 meters are revealed for 3 seconds.

Audio

The audio for Jonah Vasquez has been updated.

New settings for VSync, FPS limit, anti-aliasing, and resolution have been added.

Bug Fixes

Archives

The description for the “It All Leads Here” master challenge has been fixed for clarity.

The description for the “Mastering Deadly Senses” master challenge has been fixed for clarity.

Audio

The Survivor’s pickup sound cue is no longer heard when Killers pick up items.

The Tally screen music is now heard when a Trial is ending while The Singularity is controlling a Biopod.

Bots

Bots are now more likely to be productive in the Terror Radius.

Bots’ behavior has improved when against Killer sidekicks.

Bots won’t try to confuse the killer by crouch-walking or chasing them.

Bots will look at Supply Cases more often.

Bots now communicate with each other to avoid running to heal other Survivors or unhook them.

Reverse Bear Traps no longer cause bots to freeze in the exit gate.

Characters

The Onryo’s tape is now correctly aligned in Survivors’ hands.

Extra SFX no longer plays when Killers pick up an item.

The hide action no longer happens when players enter a locker’s zone holding the interact button.

Spasmodic Breath no longer increases the carrying Speed on The Nurse.

Survivors don’t lose deep wound when grabbed while vaulting.

Survivors hiding in a locker when hit by The Artist’s Dire Crow are now shown correctly.

The Twins no longer enter a broken status when switching and being stunned.

The Knight can now correctly summon a second guard at the location of the first.

The Deathslinger’s Harpoon now correctly causes Survivors to grunt or scream.

Play With Your Food no longer triggers the Undetectable status.

The Demogorgon’s Leprose Lichen Add-On now has the correct distance limit attached.

Entering lockers no longer changes the duration of Blindness status effects from Killer perks or Add-Ons.

The Cenobite’s Mori animation is now correctly aligned.

The Killer’s camera is now always properly aligned.

Getting hit by the Onryo no longer affects the state of the VHS tape the survivor was grabbing.

The Dredge no longer breaks locks with a basic attack from inside a locker.

Perks

When using the perk Hex: Undying, a Survivor’s aura is no longer revealed to the Killer when in range of a cleansed Dull totem.

Friendly Competition now activates when a generator is completed by a bot.

The Perk Overcharge now can’t be bypassed by preparing a generator and leaving it.

The Anti-Hemorrhagic Syringe no longer stops the Blood Pact perk from working.

Being hooked now correctly disables the effects of Plot Twist.

Scene Partner now works correctly with The Xenomorph.

Platforms

Steam having a network issue no longer impacts existing lobbies.

UI

The Match Found message no longer appears and will simply change to Joining Match.

Store items now display the correct time left when hovered over.

Bots will no longer have greyed-out loadouts.

Choosing to restore defaults in the menu subsection through social now always works.

Miscellaneous

An issue showing the wrong Killer power in the loadout menu has been fixed, so add-ons are no longer blocked.

If a player disconnects, they can’t spectate on that Trial.

A game crash caused by The Cenobite teleporting to the Lament Configuration has been fixed.

Known Issues