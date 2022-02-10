Dead Island 2 reportedly “alive,” could release by the end of 2022

The last time we heard Dead Island 2 was still in development was in 2018. Four years later, we’re hearing the same thing, but this time more details have been reported.

The alleged information comes from Tom Henderson, a well-known games leaker on Twitter. Henderson previously reported that the next Call of Duty would still be a cross-generation game and that a Skull & Bones internal beta is happening soon. The newest report is on Dead Island 2, which “a couple of sources have been able to play,” according to Henderson.

Dead Island 2 is to be set in three locations across California (not an island, but we’ll let it slide): Los Angeles, San Francisco, and an “undisclosed third location.” Henderson’s information pertains to the L.A environment, which lets players loot Beverly Hills mansions, explore underground sewers, and resurface at Hollywood Boulevard. We won’t repeat any potential spoilers here, but you can watch Henderson’s video if you want to learn some possible early-game plot points.

Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014 under the first game’s developer, Techland, but it’s changed hands a few times in the following years. Currently, the sequel is in the hands of Dambuster Studios, an internal developer at publisher Deep Silver. Henderson’s sources say the game is “in a decent state” and “could be announced soon.” In fact, a Q4 2022 or 2023 release window is possible, according to the report.