Dead Island 2: How to Complete My Mailman was a Zombie! Lost and Found

The Lost and Found side quests in Dead Island 2 are a fantastic way of getting your hands on some seriously powerful weapons. These missions will have you exploring parts of Hell-A as you attempt to solve the mystery presented before you. One of the first Lost and Found tasks you’ll come across is called My Mailman was a Zombie!, where you need to track down a missing Mailman who was delivering packages – but didn’t arrive at their final destination. Here is what you need to know about how to complete My Mailman was a Zombie! in Dead Island 2.

Where to Find the Mailman in Dead Island 2

You’ll find that My Mailman was a Zombie! Lost and Found near the delivery van on Alpine Drive in Bel-Air – once you’ve progressed far enough in the main story. You’ll want to have completed the second district in Dead Island 2 at the Hotel, and make sure that the special Apex zombies have begun to spawn.

Next to the van is a Special Delivery case that requires the Mailman’s Keys to open, and to start the quest, you can pick up the journal alongside this. The Lost and Found mission will have you backtracking the mailman’s route, as the important package sitting on the ground never arrived where it was supposed to, and the Mailman has the keys to open it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Looking at the Journal note, you’ll see that the mailman started at 70 Alpine Drive, proceeded to 59 Alpine Drive, and then went to 132 Glitteratri Corner. The accessible locations in Bel-Air (not 70 Alpine Drive) will have a package out the front of the house where the mailman has made their delivery – so you can check those off of your list. If you take a look at your map for Bel-Air, you’ll notice that the route for this delivery is headed in one direction down Alpine Drive, and then up toward Giltteratir Corner in a loop. That means the next house along the way is on the corner of Access Road 782 and Alpine Drive.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you head to this location, you’ll find the mailman right near the starting area for Bel-Air, just outside the garage. This named zombie is called Wayne the Mailman, and they’ll be protected by a few friends. Wayne will be a little bit stronger than your regular special zombie, so be sure to take care when going face-to-face with them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve dealt with Wayne the Mailman, they will drop the Mailman’s Keys on the ground. Pick these up, and head back to the delivery van on Alpine Drive to open the Special Delivery case. Hopefully, as described, you’ll be rewarded with a new “kick-ass” weapon.