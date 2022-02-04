The next Call of Duty is still cross-gen, claims leaker

The transition into ninth-generation consoles has had its ups and downs. On the one hand, console players finally started getting free visual updates to major games. On the other hand, the current climate has led people to speculate that the cross-gen period could last longer than usual. Over a year into the new consoles’ life cycles, the next Call of Duty is still allegedly planned as a cross-gen project.

Known Call of Duty and Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson took to Twitter to keep the rumor mill from spreading. According to Henderson, 2022’s Call of Duty is coming to both last-gen and current-gen consoles.

Consumers may have thought the next installment would be current-gen only due to the phrasing of one of Infinity Ward’s tweets. The post in question states that “a new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon.” Henderson claims that this isn’t referencing a current-gen exclusive effort. Instead, it refers to DMZ, which is a new Escape from Tarkov-like mode that is reportedly coming to the still rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Before the rumors start, the next title is coming to both current and last generation consoles.



This is referring to the DMZ and other… plans. https://t.co/p3R74GG4dN — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 4, 2022

Despite Tom Henderson’s track record with leaks, especially within the Call of Duty and Battlefield franchises, it’s healthy to remain skeptical until official confirmation.