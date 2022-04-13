Dead Space Remake adjusts iconic Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle audio based on fan feedback

Following last month’s audio-focused stream, Dead Space Remake was looking great. Beyond the expected visual upgrade, Motive Studios’ project pays close attention to audio design. By most accounts, the introduction of obstruction and occlusion into the soundscape made for a more atmospheric listening experience. However, fans found themselves dissatisfied with the weapon sounds, which have now been addressed.

A Motive Studios developer took to Reddit to discuss the updated weapon sounds. According to the post, the team felt that much of the criticisms were valid, prompting changes to more closely align with what fans expect out of the iconic Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle.

The post states that the frequency range of the Plasma Cutter was rebalanced to bring out more of its heftiness. After all, the Plasma Cutter is generally considered one of the series’ most reliable guns. The lower end of its frequency range is also more pronounced now. Additionally, the Pulse Rifle sounds more accurate due to the way the environment reacts within the soundscape. The sound of the weapon’s impact on surfaces, for example, goes a long way toward replicating the original’s chaotic nature.

The studio is open to further feedback regarding its audio design, however many fans seem content with the rebalanced weapon audio. The team’s understanding of community feedback extends to the game’s visuals. This is also an area that has stirred some controversy, with Motive Studios hoping to quell concerns during next month’s art stream.