Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke joining Fortnite in real-money content pack

If there is one thing that Fortnite is great at, it is bringing unexpected properties into their world through countless collaborations. It is a win-win for everyone involved, as Fortnite gets new content to keep players invested, and the collaborators get to use Epic Games’ platform for advertising their upcoming show, game, or film. Almost on cue, it looks like Fortnite will be welcoming Isaac Clarke from Dead Space into the game soon.

This collaboration hasn’t exactly been the best-kept secret in gaming, but the timing would make sense. A remake of the original Dead Space is due to release on January 27, which would be a good time to add the hype of a Fortnite collaboration. Popular Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey leaked that Isaac Clarke will be joining the Fortnite crew in a bundle featuring a new outfit, two Back Blings, one Pickaxe, a new emote, and new quests. While the data miner hasn’t said when the new content will drop, it will likely hit around the time the Dead Space remake is released.

New Dead Space x Fortnite Real Money Bundle:



Isaac Clarke has landed on the Island with the survival skills needed. Includes 1 Outfit, 2 Back Blings, 1 Pickaxe, 1 Built-In Emote and Quests to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks. pic.twitter.com/z3NcBlA7Fr — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2023

There is a catch, however. This new content will cost you real money rather than V-Bucks, like other content packs have in the past. The data found following Fortnite update v23.20 doesn’t mention how much it will cost, so those details are still up in the air. According to the iFireMonkey, the quest that comes with the pack will reward the player with around 1500 V-Bucks for completing it all.

This Dead Space collaboration is the latest in a long line of collaborations in Fortnite, which have included icons from anime, films, and other games in the past. We still have a personal wishlist of characters and properties we’d like to see transported onto the island in the future, but for now, we’ll have to enjoy the Dead Space protagonist bringing a little horror to Fortnite.