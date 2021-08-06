What is the release date of the Dead Space remake?

Last month, video game publisher EA surprised fans with the announcement of a Dead Space remake made exclusively for next-gen systems. Like Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 and 3, it will be a full-on rebirth of the original game with new assets. With such a lofty project in mind, how far out is the Dead Space remake from releasing?

While no official word has been given from EA, VentureBeat‘s Jeff Grubb has reported that the planned release window for the Dead Space remake is late 2022. But according to Grubb, his sources say that will happen if everything “goes to plan.”

“Of course, in the tumultuous games industry, target dates slip frequently,” wrote Grubb, “And it’s important to note that EA has not yet publicly stated or confirmed release timing for Dead Space.” According to Grubb, EA internally has the game scheduled to be on store shelves during the 2023 fiscal year.

Even if the Dead Space remake doesn’t release in 2022, our urge for a sci-fi-themed horror game will likely be satiated by The Callisto Protocol. This project is an upcoming title from the creator of Dead Space, Glen Schofield and his team at Striking Distance Studios. The Callisto Protocol is currently slated to come out in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Dead Space remake will be directed by Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s Eric Baptizat and is currently developed by EA Motive.