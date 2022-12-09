Fortnite is reportedly headed into orbit with a Dead Space crossover next year

Fortnite getting a crossover is like the sky being blue: it’s just normal. The Doom Slayer is in the game now, Marvel’s Hulk is coming later, and there may even be a Dead Space collab in the near future.

That’s according to a new report from Insider Gaming. As per the site’s sources, Fortnite will meet the world of Dead Space on January 23, 2023, just a few days before the remake launches. The contents of the crossover were not shared, but it’s easy to imagine what the event might entail. An Isaac Clarke skin is a gimme, and we wouldn’t be surprised if some of the series’ signature Necromorphs make their way into the battle royale too. There are plenty of NPCs and characters scattered all over the island already.

We’ll have to wait for official confirmation about the Dead Space crossover, but it’s guaranteed that we’ll be seeing more collaborations of all kinds in Fortnite’s future. My Hero Academia will be crossing over at some point during Chapter 4, and there are lots of characters we want to see make the jump. A leaker also claimed that new movement options like wall running and double jumping will find their way into Fortnite eventually.

As it stands, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has a lot of new content to comb through. If you want to know the best landing spots and hot spots to start off the match, we’ve got you covered. It’s a totally revamped island with new locations to explore, after all.

As for Dead Space, the remake’s release date is January 27, 2023. It’s headed to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and pre-orders are open now. While the remake intends to be faithful to the original game, there will be some noticeable differences. One such change can be heard upon starting the game: Isaac Clarke talks this time.