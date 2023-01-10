5 anime crossovers we want to see in Fortnite next

Fortnite is the undisputed ruler when it comes to multimedia crossovers in a single game. No other video game on the market has Kratos, Master Chief, Spider-Man, Goku, Geralt of Rivia, and Wonder Woman rubbing shoulders, as they shoot at each across the battlefield. Some of the most exciting Fortnite crossovers have involved the world of anime, with Dragon Ball crossing over with Fortnite in 2022, along with Naruto and My Hero Academia.

The aforementioned shows are three of the biggest anime franchises among international audiences, but there are other popular anime series from Japan that should put characters on the Battle Bus in the future. Here are five anime shows that deserve a crossover with Fortnite, in no particular order.

Chainsaw Man

Image via VIZ

Chainsaw Man was one of the most highly-anticipated new anime series going into 2022 and it didn’t disappoint. Set in a world where devils that reflect the fears of humanity exist among mankind in a contemporary setting, Chainsaw Man follows the life of Denji, who uses the power of the Chainsaw Devil to become a Devil Hunter.

Chainsaw Man electrified audiences upon its release, with its dark humor and blood-drenched action. A Chainsaw Man collaboration with Fortnite would need skins for Denji, Denji’s Chainsaw Devil form, Aki, Power, Kobeni, and especially Makimi, who quickly became a fan favorite when the series first launched.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Image via Aniplex

Demon Slayer is easily the most popular new anime and manga franchise in recent years, even managing to topple One Piece from its position as the best-selling manga franchise. Demon Slayer is set in ancient Japan, during an era when demons prey on humanity. The protagonist is Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who joins the Demon Slayer Corps, to find a cure for his sister, who has been transformed into a demon.

Surprisingly, Demon Slayer wasn’t chosen for a Fortnite crossover sooner, especially as it should have skipped the queue ahead of the My Hero Academia crossover with Fortnite. A Demon Slayer collaboration with Fortnite would need skins for Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke at a minimum, with Akaza, Rengoku, Muzan, and Mitsuira also being great choices for a second collaboration.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Image via VIZ

Demon Slayer is a sales juggernaut, but the manga’s original run ended in 2020, which means there is a finite amount of fresh content available to draw in new fans. The main contender to Demon Slayer and One Piece in the sales charts is Jujutsu Kaisen, which has become a smash hit over the past two years. Jujutsu Kaisen follows a secret society of sorcerers, whose magic comes from curses.

The protagonist is high schooler Yuji Itadori, who is dragged into the world of Jujutsu Sorcerers after eating one of the disembodied fingers of the most powerful cursed spirit of all time, allowing its consciousness to enter his body. A Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration with Fortnite would need skins for Itadori, Gojo, Nobara, and Megumi, and a future collaboration could add Sakuna, Mahito, Geto, and Yuta.

One Piece

Image via Bandai Namco

One Piece is the best-selling manga franchise of all time, with an anime series that has over 1000 episodes and is still going strong. While not as popular outside of Japan as some other franchises, One Piece has been slowly growing in popularity over time and finding an audience among international anime fans. One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, as he follows his dream of becoming King of the Pirates and finding the mythical treasure known as One Piece.

It’s such a massive series that there are countless contenders for a Fortnite crossover. The members of the Straw Hat Pirates should receive top billing, with Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Franky, Brook, and Jinbei all appearing in the game.

Spy x Family

Image via VIZ

Spy x Family managed to become one of the biggest anime and manga franchises over the past few years, even with its unusual premise. The spy known as Twilight is tasked with creating a fake family, so he can get close to a high-ranking official whose son attends a prestigious school. He takes on the identity of Loid Forger and quickly enlists a wife and a daughter. Unbeknownst to Twilight, his family has secrets of his own, with his wife being a deadly assassin, and his daughter possessing psychic powers.

A Spy x Family crossover with Fortnite should include skins for Loid and Yor, with Anya and Bond outfits to complete the family. The real draw of a Spy x Family collaboration with Fortnite would be a selection of Anya face Sprays, as her expressions have become memes onto themselves, and fans would line up for the chance to spray an Anya Smug face in Fortnite.