Decidueye will make its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as next Tera Raid event

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are still trying their luck at catching the two newest Paradox Pokémon in town, Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. The Pokémon Company, however, is not about to let the hype from Pokémon Day die down yet. The company recently took to Twitter to give fans a preview of the next Pokémon coming to raids. Decidueye, the beloved archer owl Pokémon from Sun and Moon, will be making its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as the next Tera Raid Battle.

Related: The list of returning Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet DLC has apparently leaked online

Nintendo has been kind enough to give some details on just what to expect when Decidueye becomes available in Tera Raids. The Pokémon will be a Seven Star Tera Raid Battle, the highest tier of difficulty currently in the titles. It will feature a unique Flying Tera Type and sport a Mightiest Mark.

The Pokémon Company has also stated that only one Seven Star Tera Raid Decidueye can be caught per save file, meaning you might want to make it a priority to catch the Pokémon when it debuts. There is currently not an official date for when the new event will start, however. Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will continue to be the main event Pokémon in Tera Raids until March 12, but they are both only Five Star challenges. Even so, Decidueye will probably not be available until some time after their spawn duration ends.

Related: Pokémon Sleep awakens from its slumber, launches in summer 2023

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet recently revealed two new expansion packs coming later this year as part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. Part 1, The Teal Mask, is set to launch in the fall. Part 2 is titled The Indigo Disk and will follow later in the winter.