Deep Rock Galactic surpasses 10 million players following PlayStation debut

Danish game developer Ghost Ship Games is celebrating a momentous milestone for Deep Rock Galactic. Once an Xbox and PC exclusive co-op, the game has now hit 10 million players following its debut on PS5 and PS4 via PlayStation Plus earlier this month.

Late last year, Deep Rock Galactic’s player base hit 3 million after the launch of the free Performance Pass as well as some new content that came with it, like Rival Incursion. Now the game’s launch on PS5 and PS4 via its addition to the PS Plus more than tripled the number of players within a short period of time, giving it more recognition than it had in 2021.

Søren Lundgaard, founder and CEO of Ghost Ship Games, lauded the rapid fan response to Deep Rock Galactic. He said that fans have reached out to the indie studio to tell them how much they loved the game, as well as give developers some feedback, suggestions, and assistance in tracking down bugs and other issues that may have arisen in the game.

“The way Deep Rock Galactic has always been developed is directly with the community,” Lundgaard said. “We are a small team, undertaking a huge console launch so it is amazing to have the community working with us every step of the way, and we can’t wait to show off what we are going to give back to them in Season 2 this Spring!”

Season 1 of Deep Rock Galactic started in November, thanks to the free Battle Pass. The game is available on PS Plus until January 31.