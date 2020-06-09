Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion will let you wield the Darkness as a weapon

Destiny 2’s new expansion, Beyond Light, will arrive on Sep. 22, and will introduce a new power, allowing Guardians to wield the Darkness as a weapon. The new power, known as Stasis, is rooted in the Darkness and marks the first time a new element has been added to the game since the Destiny universe was created.

The Darkness is Destiny’s omnipotent enemy that has been slowly crawling towards prominence in the current state of the game for years. Players all over the world have foiled the minions of the Darkness over and over again, but it would appear that the encroaching fleet of Pyramid Ships that is making its way into the solar system is now forcing the Guardians hand.

In clips show during the Bungie reveal stream, we witnessed the return of the Exo Stranger, a character from the original game has returned, and with her comes the opportunity to wield the of the universe’s ultimate enemy. We did get to see much during the reveal stream, as Bungie does like to play their cards close to their chest, but there was a whole lot of enemy smashing going on as Guardians seemed to wield dual-energy axes to take their enemies apart.

We assume that the new power will mean brand new skill trees and abilities for all Guardians, and more than likely some fun story quests to get access to it all. We will absolutely be racing through the game to embrace the power of the Darkness when Beyond Light drops on Sep. 22.