Destiny 2’s newest ViDoc shines a light in the darkness as Witch Queen approaches

As The Witch Queen draws ever closer, Bungie has released a new ViDoc to get Guardians all over the world truly hyped for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion. The Witch Queen will see Savathûn shed her cloak of lies and deception and take her throne as the most powerful, and smartest, enemy that our Guardians have ever faced.

In The Witch Queen, players will need to explore Savathûn’s Throneworld. Throneworld’s are metaphysical spaces born from the minds of powerful Hive, but you will never have seen one like this. As Savathûn and her troops have embraced the Light, bending the power of the traveler to their own whims, the Thronehold is changing. There is a strange beauty to be found here, in direct contrast to the muck and marsh of her old Throneworld.

Players will also need to get to grips with the new Glaive, a melee weapon that allows players to stay in first-person while using it. Not only can players hack and slash their enemies, but they can also fire powerful but slow-moving projectiles with the Glaive.

Also on the way will be weapon crafting, allowing players to build their own weapons for the first time ever. Players will be able to pick and choose their perks, coming up with their own rolls and chasing the perfect build for them.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen will launch on February 22 for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia.