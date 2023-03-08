Developers will fix the rain effects for Resident Evil 4 Remake after fans pleaded for rain, rain, go away

The Resident Evil 4 Remake producer talks about patching in a noticeable weather effect on day one after fans’ outcry. As the Remake races to its March 24 launch date, Capcom continues to shower fans with new footage and tidbits about the game. Fans have loved almost every little thing that has been revealed about the title, except for one detail: the rain effects. Fans noticed in a scene where Leon and Ashley walked out of the church and into the cemetery the rain was too distracting.

The rain footage first took off when Game Informer released a sneak peek playthrough of Chapter 5 of the game. While the intention of the rain was obviously to build up atmosphere and dread, many viewers found the weather effect too prominent and diverting. When everything else about the Remake has been almost universally well-liked, this rain blemish has become the major source of critique towards the early looks of the game.

In an interview with Press Start, producer Hirabayashi Yoshiaki brings up the controversial rain effects. He reveals that the developers are aware of people’s reactions to the rain and are working on a day-one patch to make adjustments. With the weather effect set to fixed when the Remake launches, fans can now rest easy knowing that the biggest issue facing the title at this point has been soundly fixed. If the game ends up being as promising as the early footage has shown it to be, then fans may be looking at another Resident Evil homerun from Capcom.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake will launch on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The Remake is set to improve the original game that was released in 2005 by increasing combat variety and polishing outdated gameplay features. The game will also feature the return of the very popular Mercenaries mode, where players can fight off hordes of zombies within a set time limit and escape.