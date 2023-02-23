Is The Mercenaries mode included in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Mercenaries mode is a popular feature in the Resident Evil games, and fans are dying to know if the mode will make its grand return in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. The original Resident Evil 4 had a mercenaries mode, but it was only available after completing the main campaign. Mercenaries in the classic Resident Evil 4 game helped popularized alternate game modes for Resident Evil titles, allowing players to try out the games in a way different from the story mode, yet does the Resident Evil 4 Remake have a Mercenaries mode or has Capcom broken fans hearts by nixing the mode altogether?

Does Resident Evil 4 Remake have a Mercenaries mode?

Image via Capcom

The first Sony State of Play for 2023 released a new trailer for the Resident Evil Remake. The trailer not only unveiled new gameplay footage and CGI cutscenes but ends with a tantalizing teaser for something called The Mercenaries. Capcom would later clarify in a press release that The Mercenaries will be a free post-launch DLC challenge mode, claiming it is the return of the classic Mercenaries mode from the original Resident Evil 4, meaning Mercenaries mode will return in the Resident Evil 4 remake as free content to download after release date.

Mercenary mode tends to be different between Resident Evil games. Some Mercenary modes focus on getting to a specific location, while others center more on getting the highest score. Mercenaries mode in the original Resident Evil 4 game was about killing as many infected villagers before the evacuation chopper arrived in an allotted time and location. Different enemies reward players with different amounts of points, with tougher enemies and bosses earning players the most points. The mode’s goal is to gain as many points before the choppers arrive and make it to the aircraft without dying. The Mercenaries mode also usually has multiple characters for players to choose from, incorporating protagonists and villains from the rest of the series.