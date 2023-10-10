Diablo 4 1.2.0 Patch Notes – It’s Raining Blood

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood is almost here, and as the developers promised, players have been given the patch notes for the upcoming season much earlier than before, and will now give players the chance to see what’s coming and prepare for the season which begin on October 17.

This time around, we will see plenty of changes to resistances, damage types, gameplay, classes, and expereince gains, and it’s looking like it’s going to be a major shake-up for the game.

Related: All Announcements from the October 4 Diablo 4 Developer Update Livestream

All Diablo 4 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Image via Blizzard

These are the patch notes released by Blizzard which include details on all the major changes to the game coming at the beginning of Season of Blood. Additionally, there are some details on the battle pass and multiple bug fixes that will included in the patch.

Class Balance Changes

Developer’s Note: The loot chase to find an item with ideal stats for your build is core to the Diablo experience. We want to encourage increased diversity in itemization and make creating your build more interesting. To achieve this, we are adding a variety of ways for Classes to scale with specific stats in interesting ways, particularly through using Key Passives and Paragon. For example, Barbarian’s Hemorrhage Legendary Paragon Node will now multiplicatively increase your Bleeding damage by a portion of your Damage to Vulnerable Enemies stat. The remainder of the Class changes were aimed at improving underused Skills, Legendary Aspects, and powers, as well as addressing other pressing issues. For example, we have reworked several Paragon Glyphs for the Sorcerer and Necromancer, who did not have appropriate places on their Paragon Boards to properly utilize these Glyphs.

Barbarian

The bonus damage granted while Berserking is active is now multiplicative instead of additive.

Skills

Enhanced Bash Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Upheaval Damage increased from 0.7 to 0.77.

Furious Upheaval Bonus damage per stack increased from 5% to 12%. Maximum number of stacks reduced from 10 to 6.

Strategic Rallying Cry Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Strategic Iron Skin Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Mighty War Cry Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Supreme Wrath of the Berserker Maximum damage bonus is now x100% bonus damage.

Enhanced Rupture Additional functionality: This damage is increased by x10% for each 50 Strength you have.

Warrior’s Rupture Attack Speed increased from 30% to 40%.

Fighter’s Rupture Healing increased from 18% to 22% Maximum Life.



Passives

Endless Fury Fury gain increased from 5/10/15% to 7/14/21%.

Imposing Presence Maximum life amount increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.

Martial Vigor Damage Reduction against Elites increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12%.

Thick Skin Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.



Paragon

Decimator Previous: Two-Handed Slashing Weapon attacks have up to a 8% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds. New: Each time you make an enemy Vulnerable, your damage is increased by 10% for 5 seconds. Overpowering a Vulnerable enemy grants an additional 10% bonus for 5 seconds.

Bone Breaker Previous: Overpowers with your Two- Handed Bludgeoning Weapon Stun enemies for 1 second and grant you 20% of your Maximum Life (273) as Fortify. New: Every 12 seconds, your next Skill is guaranteed to Overpower.

Flawless Technique Duration increased from 2 to 4 seconds. Critical Strike Chance maximum amount increased from 5 to 8%.

Carnage Attack Speed maximum amount increased from 8% to 16%.

Warbringer Fortify amount increased from 12% to 15% maximum Life.

Weapons Master Previous: Swapping weapons grants you 3 Fury. New: Swapping weapons grants you 4% of your Maximum Fury.

Hemorrhage Previous: Enemies that have been affected by your Bleeding for 3 or more seconds take 12% (multiplicative damage) [x] increased damage from you. New: Your Bleeding damage is increased by 15% [x] of the total amount of your Damage to Vulnerable Enemies bonus.

Blood Rage Additional Functionality: Your damage dealt is increased by 25% [x] of the total amount of your Damage while Berserking bonus.



Legendary Aspects

Of Ancestral Force Previous: Hammer of the Ancients quakes outwards, dealing 32-50% of its damage to enemies. New: Hammer of the Ancients quakes outward and its damage is increased by 5-15%.



Developer’s Note: Instead of containing a separate source of damage, this aspect now directly increases the total damage and Area of Effect of Hammer of the Ancients.

Earthstriker’s Aspect Weapon Swap requirement for Overpower attack reduced from 10 to 8. Adjusted functionality: Overpower proc now happens on your next non-Basic Attack.



Unique Items

Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus Damage to Vulnerable Enemies affix replaced with Maximum Fury at 150% of normal value. Damage per Fury increased from 0.1-0.3% to 0.2-0.4%.

Azurewrath Non-Physical Damage affix increased by 120%.

Hellhammer Critical Strike Damage affix replaced with Bonus Ranks of Upheaval. Damage to Burning Enemies affix increased by 150%.

Ancient’s Oath Damage to Slowed Enemies affix replaced with Damage to Close Enemies. The Unique Power Has been Adjusted Previous: Steel Grasp launches 2 additional chains. Enemies hit by Steel Grasp are slowed by 55-65% for 3 seconds. New: Steel Grasp launches 2 additional chains. Enemies that have been pulled by Steel Grasp take x30-x50% bonus damage from you for 3 seconds.

Overkill Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies affix replaced with Ranks of Death Blow.

Fields of Crimson Bonus Ranks of Rupture affix replaced with Rupture Cooldown Reduction at 200% of normal value.

Battle Trance Bonus Ranks of Frenzy affix increased by 100%. Damage Reduction While Injured affix replaced with bonus Maximum Fury.

100,000 Steps Dexterity affix increased by 100%. Damage with Skills That Swap to New Weapons affix increased by 50%. Cooldown for free Ground Stomp reduced from 30 to 15 seconds.

Rage of Harrogath Damage Reduction From Bleeding Enemies affix increased by 15%.

Gohr’s Devastating Grips Non-Physical Damage affix replaced with Damage. Attack Speed affix replaced with Critical Strike Chance Against Close Enemies.



Developer’s Note: Improving the Attack Speed of Whirlwind is a fantasy we want players to be able to chase. However, the interaction between the stat and Skill is inconsistent. We are replacing the Affix so it is more functional.

Druid

Unique Items

Mad Wolf’s Glee Poison Damage affix replaced with Damage at 140% of normal value. Physical Damage affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life.

Insatiable Fury Overpower Damage affix increased by 100%. Total Armor while in Werebear Form affix increased by 180%.

Storm’s Companion Ranks of Wolves affix increased by 66%. Companion Skill Damage affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life. Potion Drop Rate affix replaced with Damage Reduction.

Fleshrender Damage While Shapeshifted Affix increased by 100%. Damage While Healthy Affix replaced with Core Skill Damage. The damage dealt to Poisoned enemies from Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl is now increased by x10% for each 100 Willpower you have.

Hunter’s Zenith Damage While Shapeshifted affix increased by 60%. Bonus Ranks of the Quickshift Passive affix increased by 200%. Critical Strike Damage with Wolf Skills affix replaced with Critical Strike Chance. Overpower Damage with Bear Skills affix replaced with Bonus Ranks of the Heightened Senses Passive.



Skills

Fierce Earth Spike Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Enhanced Maul Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Ravens Passive damage increased from .2 to .24. Active Damage increased from 1.6 to 2.5.

Enhanced Ravens Bonus Critical Strike Chance increased from 5% to 8%.

Rabies Damage increased from 1.1 to 1.4. Spread speed increased by 50%.

Natural Rabies Spread Speed bonus reduced from 100% to 50%.



Developer’s Note: Actual spread speed remains unchanged due to base spread speed increase for Rabies.

Preserving Earthen Bulwark Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Enhanced Debilitating Roar Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Ferocious Wolf Pack Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Trample Knockback distance reduced by 10%.

Natural Trample Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Supreme Grizzly Rage Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.



Passives

Ancestral Fortitude You gain +5/10/15% Resistance to All Elements.

Charged Atmosphere Interval for Lightning Bolts reduced from 18/15/12 seconds to 14/11/8 seconds.

Electric Shock Lucky Hit: Chance to Immobilize increased from 5/10/15% to 8/16/24%. Bonus damage to Immobilized enemies increased from 6/12/18% to 7/14/21%.

Safeguard Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Thick Hide Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Nature’s Resolve Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Natural Fortitude Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Nature’s Fury Casting an Earth Skill has a 30% chance to trigger a free Storm Skill of the same category, and vice versa. These free Skills count as both Earth and Storm Skills.

Ursine Strength While Healthy, deal 25% (multiplicative damage) [x] increased damage, and 25%[x] increased Overpower damage.

Lupine Ferocity The guaranteed Critical Strike’s bonus damage is increased to 140% [x] against Injured enemies.



Legendary Aspects

Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast Critical Strike Damage bonus amount now has a maximum of 200%.



Paragon

Earthen Devastation Previous: Your Earth Skills deal 30% [x] increased damage to enemies afflicted by Crowd Control. New: Earth Skills deal 10%[x] increased Critical Strike Damage, increased by 25%[x] of the total amount of your Bonus Damage to Crowd Controlled up to 40%[x].

Thunderstruck Previous: Storm Skills deal 30%[x] increased Critical Strike Damage against Vulnerable or Immobilized enemies. New: Storm Skills deal bonus damage equal to 50%[x] of the total amount of your Damage to Close and Damage to Distant bonuses.



Necromancer

The Skeletal Warriors Inherit Thorns, Skeletal Mages Inherit Thorns, and Golem Inherits Thorns affixes have been combined into a single Affix: Minions Inherit Thorns.

A new Affix has been added: Minions Inherit Critical Strike Chance.

Cooldown Reduction can now appear on Shields.

Shields now have an Armor Value determined by their Item Power.

Blood Orbs now also heal your Minions for 15% of your Maximum Life when picked up.

Skills

Prime Army of the Dead Chance to leave behind a Corpse increased from 15% to 100%.

Initiate’s Hemorrhage Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Supernatural Blood Surge Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Dreadful Blood Mist Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Dreadful Bone Prison Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Decompose time to make a Corpse reduced from 2 to 1.5 seconds.



Passives

Death’s Defense Previous: Your minions cannot lose more than 60/45/30% of their Maximum Life from a single Damage Instance. New Functionality: Your Minions gain +4/8/12% Armor and 8/16/24% Resistance to All Elements.



Developer’s Note: We’ve redesigned the Death’s Defense passive, and its previous functionality, when at max Rank, now serves as a baseline for all Minions.

Terror Now applies to your Shadow damage, rather than Darkness skills. The first bonus now applies to Chilled enemies, and its second bonus applies to Frozen enemies.

Stand Alone The description for this Passive has been updated to: Increases Damage Reduction by 6/12/18% when you have no minions. Each active minion reduces this bonus by 2%.

Drain Vitality Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Necrotic Carapace Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Rathma’s Vigor Previous: Increase your Maximum Life by 10% [x]. After being Healthy for 12 seconds, your next Blood skill Overpowers. New: After being Healthy for 12 seconds, your next Blood Skill Overpowers. This timer is reduced by 2 seconds each time Blood Orbs Heal or Overheal you for an amount greater than or equal to your base Life.

Shadowblight Previous: Shadow Damage infects enemies with Shadowblight for 2 seconds. You and your minions deal 10% [x] bonus damage to enemies with Shadowblight. Every 10th time an enemy receives Shadow damage from you or your Minions while they are affected by Shadowblight, they take an additional 22% Shadow Damage. New: Shadow damage infects enemies with Shadowblight for 2 seconds. Every 10th time an enemy receives Shadow damage from you or your Minions while they are affected by Shadowblight, they take an additional 22% Shadow damage. Shadowblight’s damage is increased by 100% [x] of your Shadow Damage over Time bonus.

Transfusion Previous: Blood Orbs also Heal your Minions for 20%/40%/60% of their heal amount. New: Lucky Hit: Blood Skills have a 3/6/9% chance on hit to spawn a Blood Orb. This can only occur once every 4 seconds. This chance is doubled against bosses.



Developer’s Note: We’ve reworked the Transfusion passive. Its previous functionality is now the default effect of blood orbs.

Gruesome Mending Previous: While below 50% life, you receive 10%/20%/30% Healing from all sources. New: Receive 10/20/30%+ more Healing from all sources.

Inspiring Leader Healthy duration requirement reduced from 4 to 2 seconds.

Ossified Essence Damage % per Essence past 50 reduced from 1.0% to 0.5%.

Bonded in Essence Cooldown increased from 5 to 8 seconds.



Developer’s Note: This is an adjustment to match the update to Skeletal Priests, which can be seen below.

Book of the Dead

Skeletal Warrior’s Defenders Sacrifice Bonus has been updated to: You gain +20% Resistance to All Elements, but you can no longer raise Skeletal Warriors.

Skeletal Warrior Skirmishers Base damage increased from 0.11 to 0.14. Defenders Base damage increased from 0.11 to 0.14.

Golems Basic attack damage increased by 100%.

Blood Golem Active damage increased from 0.9 to 1.4.

Iron Golem Active damage increased from 1.75 to 2.

Raise Skeleton Skeleton Priest duration increased from 5 to 8 seconds, total healing increased from 15% to 25%.

Bone Mage Sacrifice Overpower Bonus reduced from 40% to 25%.



Paragon

Mage Paragon Glyph’s Additional Bonus Previous: Skeletal Mages gain 25% Resistance to All Elements. New: Minions gain +35% Resistance to All Elements.

Warrior Paragon Glyph’s Additional Bonus Previous: Skeletal Warriors gain 20% increased Armor. New: Minions gain +30% increased Armor.

Infused Caster Rare Node Previous: Skeletal Mages Resistance to All Elements. New: Minion Resistance to All Elements.

Flesh-horror Rare Node Previous: Golems Resistance to All Elements. New: Minion Resistance to All Elements.

“+% Minion Armor” on Paragon Nodes has been increased from +4% to +8% on Rare Nodes and +2% to +4% on Magic Nodes.

+% Skeletal Warriors Armor on Paragon Nodes has been increased from +6.5% to +14% on Rare Nodes and +3.2% to 7% on Magic Nodes.

+% Golems Armor on Paragon Nodes have been increased from +6.5% to +14% on Rare Nodes and +3.2% to 7% Magic Nodes.

+% Total Armor while Golems are Active on Paragon Nodes have been increased from +2% to +6%% on Rare Nodes and +1% to +3% on Magic Nodes.

Hulking Monstrosity Legendary Node Golem damage increased from 40% to 100%.

Infused Warrior Rare Node Skeleton Warrior Damage increased from 17% to 25%.

Infused Caster Rare Node Skeleton Mage Damage increased from 17% to 25%.

Frenzied Golem Rare Node Golem Damage increased from 17% to 25%.

Mutation’s Golem Damage increased from 17% to 25%.

Infused Golem Rare Node Golem Damage increased 17% to 25%.

Corporeal Rare Glyph Previous: Paragon nodes within range gain +40.0% bonus to their Physical damage and damage reduction modifiers. New: All Magic nodes within range have their effects increased by 150%.

Wither Legendary Node The description now displays your current chance to trigger and the current value of bonus damage.

Bloodbath Previous: Attacks that are guaranteed to Overpower deal 50% [x] increased Overpower damage. New: All Overpowered attacks deal 35% [x] increased Overpower damage.

Bone Graft Maximum Essence per stack reduced from 3 to 2, total Maximum Essence reduced from 24 to 16.

Changed Wither Legendary Node scaling from Willpower to Intelligence.

Changes Darkness Glyph scaling from Willpower to Intelligence.

Change Scourge Glyph scaling from Willpower to Intelligence.

Unique Items

Blood Artisan’s Cuirass Total Armor affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life.

Deathless Visage Total Armor affix replaced with Damage Reduction. The Echoes left behind by Bone Spear from the Unique power now deal 5% [x] increased damage for every +30% of your Critical Strike Bonus Damage stat. Damage reduced from 0.28-0.38 to 0.25-0.35.

Bloodless Scream Damage to Frozen Enemies affix replaced with Bonus Intelligence. Chill amount for Darkness skills increased from 40 to 100. The Unique Power has had the following effect added: Darkness Skills deal x20-x50% bonus damage to Frozen enemies.

Deathspeaker’s Pendant Summoning Skill Damage affix increased by 100%. Overpower Damage affix replaced with Essence Cost Reduction. Damage increased from 0.1-0.15 to 0.15-0.2.

Black River Damage to Healthy Enemies affix replaced with Bonus Ranks of All Corpse Skills at up to 1 Rank above normal value. Damage to Distant Enemies affix replaced with Bonus Ranks of the Hewed Flesh Passive.

Lidless Wall Damage to Distant Enemies affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life.

Ring of Mendeln The unique power no longer requires 7 or more minions to be active.



Legendary Aspects

Hulking Aspect Hulking Aspect will no longer appear on Rings. Instead, it will appear on Helmets, Chest Armor, Boots, Gloves, Amulets, and Shields.

Tidal Aspect Damage penalty reduced from 60-50% to 50-40%.

Aspect of Empowering Reaper Blight bonus damage increased from 20-60% to 40-80%.

Aspect of Hardened Bones No longer requires 7 or more minions.

Aspect of Reanimation Now affects your Golem as well as your Skeletons.

Coldbringer’s Aspect Any Skeletal Mages can cast Blizzard, rather than just Cold Skeletal Mages.

Aspect of Potent Blood Previous: While at Full life, Blood Orbs grant 10-20 Essence. New: While Healthy, Blood Orbs grant 10-20 Essence.



Rogue

Unique Items

Grasp of Shadow Bonus Ranks of all Core Skills affix increased by 100%. Shadow Clone Damage affix increased by 150%. Damage to Vulnerable Enemies affix replaced with bonus Dexterity.

Condemnation Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies affix replaced with Critical Strike Damage.

Windforce Core Skill Damage affix increased by 40%. Damage to Distant Enemies affix replaced with bonus Ranks of the Concussive Passive. Lucky Hit Chance to deal double damage and Knock Back enemies increased from 10-20% to 20-30%.

Skyhunter Previous: The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of the Precision Key Passive when you cast the Skill, gain 20-30 energy. This can only happen once per cast. New: The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you have the maximum stacks of the Precision Key Passive when you cast a Core Skill, then that skill gains 10-20% bonus Critical Strike Damage and you gain 5-10 Energy.

Cowl of the Nameless Maximum Energy affix replaced with bonus Ranks of Imbuement Skills at up to 1 Rank above normal value. Dexterity affix replaced with Damage Reduction from Close Enemies.

Eaglehorn Previous: Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds. New: Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Damaging 5 enemies with Penetrating Shot will cause your next cast to make enemies hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Eyes in the Dark Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills increased by 150%. Damage to Elites affix replaced with Maximum Life. Dodge Chance affix replaced with Damage Reduction. The Unique Power now additionally increases the damage of Death Trap by 30-50%.

Word of Hakan Ultimate Skill Damage affix increased by 200%. Cooldown Reduction affix replaced with Rain of Arrows Cooldown Reduction at 300% of normal value. Critical Strike Damage with Imbued Skills affix replaced with Movement Speed.



Skills

Primary Blade Shift Upgrade Description has been updated to: While Blade Shift is active, you gain +15% Resistance to All Elements and reduce the duration of incoming Control Impairing effects by 20%.”

Blade Shift Lucky Hit Chance increased from 35% to 50%. Enhanced Blade Shift now gives the full 20% Movement Speed bonus immediately.

Heartseeker Critical Strike Chance bonus effect increased from 3% to 5% per stack. The cap is still 15%.

Forceful Arrow Lucky Hit Chance increased from 40% to 50%.

Countering Dark Shroud Now requires at least 2 active shadows, down from 4, to gain its Critical Strike Chance increase.

Caltrops Duration increased from 6 to 7 seconds.

Enhanced Smoke Grenade Damage taken increased from 20% to 25%.



Passives

Impetus Distance for Damage buff reduced from 15 to 12 meters. Now increases the damage of your next non-Basic attack.

Victimize Victimize’s damage is increased by 120% of your Damage vs Vulnerable bonus.

Close Quarters Combat Damage Calculation Updated. Previous: Damaging a Close enemy with Marksman or Cutthroat Skills each grant a 10% (additive damage) [+] Attack Speed bonus for 8 seconds. While both Attack Speed bonuses are active, you deal 30% [x] increased damage against Crowd Controlled enemies. New: Damaging a Close enemy with Marksman or Cutthroat Skills each grant a 10% [+] Attack Speed bonus for 8 seconds. While both Attack Speed bonuses are active, your damage dealt is increased by 40%[x] of the total amount of your Damage vs Crowd Controlled bonus.



Paragon

Eldritch Bounty Legendary Node Previous: When you attack with an Imbued Skill, you gain 20% Resistance and 20% increased damage for that Imbuement’s element for 9 seconds. New: When you attack with an Imbued Skill, you gain +3% Maximum Resistance and 20% increased damage for that Imbuement’s element for 9 seconds.

Pride Rare Glyph Previous: Paragon nodes within range gain +40.0% bonus to their Physical damage and Damage Reduction modifiers. New: +125% bonus to all Rare nodes within range.

No Witnesses Legendary Node Previous: Your Ultimate Skills deal 30% [x] increased damage and grant you 10% [x] increased damage for 20 seconds when cast. New: Your Ultimate Skills gain an additional 10% [x] damage from your Damage with Ultimate bonus and grant this bonus to all Skills for 8 seconds when cast.



Legendary Aspects

Energizing Aspect Energy gain when hitting an Elite with a Basic Skill increased from 3-7 to 5-9.

Icy Alchemist’s Aspect Damage increased from 0.22-0.4 to 0.3-0.48.

Toxic Alchemist’s Aspect Damage increased from 0.11-0.16 to 0.15-0.2.

Aspect of Volatile Shadows Damage increased from 0.22-0.27 to 0.3-0.35.

Aspect of Synergy Agility Skill damage increased from 10-30% to 30-50%.

Aspect of Bursting Venom No longer requires a Critical Strike. Lucky Hit chance increased from 10% to 15%. Toxic pool damage increased from 1.08-1.35 to 1.25-1.52.



Sorcerer

Skills

Glinting Fire Bolt Previous: Critical strikes with Fire Bolt increase the Burning damage you deal to the enemy by 20% for 4 seconds. New: Fire Bolt increases the Burning damage you deal to the enemy by 25% for 3 seconds.

Incinerate Bonus damage dealt ramp-up time reduced from 4 to 2 seconds. Total damage remains unchanged.

Enhanced Frozen Orb Threshold for bonus damage reduced from 50 to 40 Mana. Maximum distance reduced from 6 to 4. Additional functionality: Bonus explosion damage is increased to x45% against Elites.

Meteor Effect radius increased by 10%.

Wizard’s Ball Lightning Adjusted the maximum number of Crackling Energy generated per cast from 1 to 2.

Hydra Summoned Hydra damage increased from 12% to 60%.

Supreme Currents Additional Functionality: Crackling Energy pulses 25% faster while Unstable Currents is active.



Passives

Potent Warding Previous: After casting a Non-Basic Skill, you gain 2/4/6% Resistance to All Elements and 1/2/3% additional Resistance to that Skill’s element from 9 seconds. New: After casting a Non-Basic Skill, you gain +3/6/9% Resistance to All Elements and +1/2/3% Maximum Resistance to that Skill’s element for 9 seconds.

Align the Elements Additional Functionality: This bonus persists for 2 seconds after taking damage.



Paragon

Enchanter Glyph Previous: For each Skill equipped in your Enchantment Slots, gain 13% Resistance to that Skills’ element. New: For each Skill equipped in your Enchantment Slots, gain +5% Maximum Resistance to that Skill’s element.

Galvanic Catalyst Rare Node +17% Crackling Energy Damage changed to +10% Lightning Damage. Surrounding Crackling Energy Damage Magic Nodes changed to +5% Lightning Damage.

Winter Rare Glyph Previous Bonus: Paragon nodes within range gain +15.0% bonus to their Cold damage and damage reduction modifiers. New Bonus: Rare Paragon nodes within range gain +125% bonus to their effects.

Searing Heat Legendary Node Previous: Casting Fireball or Meteor increases the Critical Strike Chance of further casts of that Skill by 5% (additive damage) [+] for 5 seconds, up to 15% [+]. Additional stacks do not refresh this timer. New: Your Fire skills have their Critical Strike Chance increased by +10% and their Direct Damage is increased by an amount equal to x10% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Fire, up to a maximum of x30%.

Burning Instinct Legendary Node Previous: Your Burning damage is increased by 40% of your Critical Strike Damage, further increased by 5% for every 20 Intelligence you have. New: Your Burning damage deals bonus damage equal to x10% of the total amount of your Critical Strike Damage bonus, plus x1% for every 75 Intelligence you have.

Static Surge Legendary Node Previous: Stunning Close enemies restores 10 mana. New: After spending 100 Mana, your next cast of Chain Lightning or Charged Bolts makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds and grants you 10% of your maximum Mana. This Mana cost requirement is reduced by Mana Cost Reduction bonuses.

Elemental Summoner Legendary Node Previous: Your Conjuration Skills have a 5% reduced Cooldown or Mana cost per Conjuration Skill you have equipped. New: Your Conjuration Skills have 10% reduced Cooldown or Mana cost. They also deal bonus Damage equal to x3% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Cold, Fire, and Lightning.

Frigid Fate Legendary Node Previous: Dealing Cold damage to Vulnerable enemies increases your Lucky Hit Chance by 1% [+] for 5 seconds up to 15%[+]. New: You deal bonus damage to Vulnerable enemies equal to x10% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Cold, up to a maximum of x30%.

Icefall Legendary Node Previous: Killing a Frozen enemy grants you 15% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier (236) for 5 seconds. New: Your Frost skills deal x15% bonus Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable enemies. This bonus is doubled against Frozen enemies who are Vulnerable.



Legendary Aspects

Of Piercing Static (previously Of Static Cling) The Legendary Power has been swapped with the Staff of Lam Essen. Previous Power: Your casts of Charged Bolts have a 15-25% chance to be attracted to enemies and last 300% longer. New Power: Charged Bolts pierce, but deal 60-40% less damage to targets hit after the first.

The Aspect’s name has been changed to Of Piercing Static to reflect its new power.

Of Engulfing Flames Previous: While enemies are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total life, you deal 30-40% increased burning damage to them. New: You deal 10-30% bonus Burning damage to enemies who are below 50% of their total Life or 80-100% if they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.



Unique Items

Staff of Endless Rage Lucky Hit: Chance to Slow affix replaced with Fire Damage. The Unique Power now also gives each 3rd cast of Fireball 20-40% bonus damage.

Iceheart Brais Damage to Injured Enemies affix replaced with Damage Reduction. Intelligence affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life.

Esu’s Heirloom Slow Duration Reduction affix replaced with Critical Strike Damage. Evade Grants Movement Speed inherent affix duration increased from 1 to 2 seconds.

Staff of Lam Essen The Unique Power has been swapped with the Of Static Cling Legendary Aspect. Previous Power: Charged Bolts pierce but deal 35-25% less damage to targets hit after the first. New Power: Your cast of Charged Bolts have a 30-50% chance to be attracted to enemies and last 300% longer. Damage to Injured Enemies replaced with Critical Strike Damage.

Gloves of the Illuminator Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore Resource affix restoration value increased by 50%. Damage penalty reduced from 45-35% to 35-25%.

Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo Non-Physical Damage affix replaced with Cooldown Reduction. Crackling Energy Damage affix increased by 50%. Lightning Nova’s base damage increased by 100%. The Lightning Nova deals 50% (multiplicative damage) [x] increased damage for every 100 Intelligence you have.

Flamescar Ranks of Incinerate affix increased by 50%. Non-Physical Damage affix replaced with Mana Cost Reduction.

The Oculus Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore Resource affix replaced with Damage at 315% of normal value.



New Uniques and Legendary Aspects

Unique Items

Tassets of the Dawning Sky (Generic Unique Pants) : When you take damage from a Non-Physical damage type, you gain +6-10% Maximum Resistance to that damage type for 6 seconds. This effect can only apply to one damage type at a time.

: When you take damage from a Non-Physical damage type, you gain +6-10% Maximum Resistance to that damage type for 6 seconds. This effect can only apply to one damage type at a time. Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty (Barbarian Unique Helm) : When you gain Berserking while already Berserk, you have a 40-60% chance to become more enraged granting 15% (multiplicative damage) [x] increased damage, 2 Fury per second, and 10% Cooldown Reduction.

: When you gain Berserking while already Berserk, you have a 40-60% chance to become more enraged granting 15% (multiplicative damage) [x] increased damage, 2 Fury per second, and 10% Cooldown Reduction. Dolmen Stone (Druid Unique Amulet) : Casting Boulder while Hurricane is active will cause your boulders to rotate around you.

: Casting Boulder while Hurricane is active will cause your boulders to rotate around you. Scoundrel’s Leathers (Rogue Unique Chest) : While you have unlimited Energy from Inner Sight, your Core Skills have a 60-80% chance to spawn Caltrops, Poison Trap, or Death Trap.

: While you have unlimited Energy from Inner Sight, your Core Skills have a 60-80% chance to spawn Caltrops, Poison Trap, or Death Trap. Blood Moon Breeches (Necromancer Unique Pants) : Your Minions have a 3-7% chance to curse enemies. Enemies affected by at least 1 of your curses take 70% [x] (multiplicative damage) increased Overpower damage from you.

: Your Minions have a 3-7% chance to curse enemies. Enemies affected by at least 1 of your curses take 70% [x] (multiplicative damage) increased Overpower damage from you. Blue Rose (Sorcerer Unique Ring): Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy has up to a 30% chance of forming an exploding Ice Spike, dealing 0.25-0.35 Cold damage. Triple this chance if the enemy is Frozen.

Legendary Aspects

The Aspect below can be found on Boots and Amulets.

Aspect of Slaughter (Generic Mobility Aspect): You gain 20% Movement Speed. Lose this bonus for 2.5-5 seconds after taking damage.

The Aspects below can be found on Amulets, Gloves, Rings, and Weapons.

Aspect of Elements (Generic Offensive Aspect) : Gain 20-30% (additive damage) [+] increased damage to a set of damage types for 7 seconds. This effect alternates between 2 sets: Fire, Lightning, and Physical. Cold, Poison, and Shadow.

: Gain 20-30% (additive damage) [+] increased damage to a set of damage types for 7 seconds. This effect alternates between 2 sets: Wanton Rupture Aspect (Barbarian Offensive Aspect) : Your Rupture does not remove the Bleeding damage from enemies. This can occur once every 30-40 seconds.

: Your Rupture does not remove the Bleeding damage from enemies. This can occur once every 30-40 seconds. Raw Might Aspect (Druid Offensive Aspect) : After you hit 15 enemies with your Werebear Skills, your next Werebear Skill will deal 30-50% (multiplicative damage) [x] more damage and Stun enemies for 2 seconds.

: After you hit 15 enemies with your Werebear Skills, your next Werebear Skill will deal 30-50% (multiplicative damage) [x] more damage and Stun enemies for 2 seconds. Aspect of Artful Initiative (Rogue Offensive Aspect) : When you spend 100 Energy you release a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal 0.2-0.3 total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.5 seconds. Your Grenade Skills deal 15% [x] more damage.

: When you spend 100 Energy you release a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal 0.2-0.3 total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.5 seconds. Your Grenade Skills deal 15% [x] more damage. Aspect of the Long Shadow (Necromancer Offensive Aspect) : Lucky Hit: Your Shadow Damage Over Time effects have a 10-30% chance to generate 3 Essence. Damage from your Shadowblight Key Passive will always generate 2 Essence.

: Lucky Hit: Your Shadow Damage Over Time effects have a 10-30% chance to generate 3 Essence. Damage from your Shadowblight Key Passive will always generate 2 Essence. Battle Caster’s Aspect (Sorcerer Offensive Aspect): Lucky Hit: When your Conjuration Skills hit you have up to a 30-40% chance to gain +1 Rank to your Conjuration skills for 12 seconds. This can stack up to 3 times.

Related: All Announcements from the October 10 Diablo 4 Campfire Chat Livestream

Accessibility

We have added more cursor icon options, including higher contrast icons. These can be found in the Accessibility Options menu.

We have added an audio cue to signal when you are near a traversal (Ex: A ladder or broken bridge to jump over).

User Interface & User Experience

Items can now be marked as Favorite. Items marked this way cannot be sold or salvaged.

Items in the Stash can now be marked as Junk or Favorite.

The Stash can now be searched and filtered to more quickly find items.

Using the Sell all Junk option will now only sell Junk in the active Inventory tab.

Extracted Aspects with the same Legendary Power will now be grouped together when sorted in the Inventory and Stash.

The sorting of normal Affixes on items has been improved to be more consistent.

Developer’s Note: Affix sorting has been curated to more deliberately sort similar Affixes together.

Dungeons that have active Whispers associated with them will now display the Aspect Name and Description on the map Tooltip.

Streamer mode has been implemented. Players that wish to hide identifying information—such as their character name or Battle.net username—can find these new settings in the Connect Options menu.

An additional option for hiding Combat Text is now available in the settings.

Auto-run has been added. When pressing the bound key/button, the player will continuously move in the direction they or their mouse cursor are facing until another movement action or Skill is initiated.

We have added an in-game announcement for upcoming World Boss spawns.

The visual effect on the Map to denote active Helltide is now also shown on the Minimap.

The Minimap has been zoomed out to display a wider area.

Three new icons have been added for Helltide Chests on the map. One each for Jewelry, Armor, and Weapons.

Two additional character slots have been added, totaling 12.

Items

Enchant cost is now determined by a coefficient of Base Item Power and item type instead of the item’s sell value. For Rare items, this will generally result in a higher initial Enchant cost, but subsequent Enchanting will continue to escalate at a significantly reduced rate than prior. Enchant costs will be generally reduced across the board for Legendary items.

For example, when Enchanting a Rare Ancestral Wand with 750 base Item Power, prior to Season of Blood: First Enchant: 56,430 Gold Second Enchant: 282,150 Gold Third Enchant: 338,580 Gold

When Enchanting the same Wand during Season of Blood and beyond. First enchant: 64,492 Gold Second enchant: 128,984 Gold Third enchant: 193,477 Gold

When enchanting a Legendary wand with 800 base Item Power. Prior to Season of Blood: First Enchant costs 164,262 Gold Now: First Enchant costs 72,203 Gold

Additionally, imprinting, adding Sockets, or upgrading will no longer increase Enchant cost.

Developer’s Note: Enchant being determined by sell value encouraged players to re-roll a Rare item before upgrading it at the Blacksmith or imprinting an aspect on it. The overall formula for Enchant cost has been adjusted so item adjustments need not be done in a specific order to be the most cost-effective. Additionally, this change reduces overall costs incurred when re-rolling an item.

Gems will no longer drop from regular sources, and can instead be crafted at a Jeweler.

Previous Gem sources now drop Gem Fragments, which are stored in the Materials tab.

Crafted Gems can be Salvaged back into Gem Fragments at a Jeweler.

The equivalent number of Gem Fragments will drop less frequently than Gems did from regular sources, but more frequently from Whisper Caches.

Developer’s Note: By moving Gem acquisition to an active player action, they will no longer passively fill your inventory, reducing stress on overall space. We’re also weighing the equivalent drops more towards targeted rewards to reduce the potential frequency of checking the Materials tab during regular play.

The overall drop rate of elixirs has been reduced. The 0.5% chance of dropping from any monster has been reduced to 0.02%.



Developer’s Note: We are trying to reduce stress on players’ Consumable Inventory tab. Similar to our changes made for Gems, we hope players will be interacting with Elixirs they purposefully crafted.

Whisper Caches will now always only reward items of the specified equipment slot instead of having a chance to include a random item of any equipment slot.

The drop chance of Scroll of Escape has been reduced from 0.1% to 0.025%.

Fiend Roses and Forgotten Souls are no longer required to upgrade non-Sacred or Ancestral items.

The item power ranges for Sacred and Ancestral items have been adjusted. Sacred: Previous Range: 625–720 New Range: 625–750 Ancestral: Previous Range: 725–820 New Range: 780–925 Level Scaling examples. Note this is iPower range for items dropped from Monsters of the listed level: Sacred: Level 55: 625–700 Level 56: 627–702 Level 70: 655–730 Ancestral: Level 75: 780–855 Level 76: 782–857 Level 100: 830–925 Post Level 100: Level 101: 831–925 Level 102: 832–925

The acquisition rate of Forgotten souls from Salvaging has been adjusted. Salvaging a Sacred item has a 5% chance to grant a Forgotten Soul. Salvaging an Ancestral item has a 10% chance to grant a Forgotten Soul. Two-handed Weapons can grant up to 2 Forgotten Souls from salvage, all other equipment types can grant 1.



Developer’s Note: Forgotten souls became much easier to get in Season of the Malignant. Helltide was designed to be the primary source of Forgotten Souls, but being able to acquire them through other means disincentivized players from playing Helltide. We want to encourage players to participate in Helltide more, but do not want to completely shut down alternative sources of Forgotten Souls. So, we have broadened the types of items that can grant Forgotten Souls when salvaged but decreased the drop rate. Previously, only weapons could provide them when salvaged but it was a guarantee.

The following loot adjustments have been implemented per World Tier. World Tiers I and II: Unchanged. World Tier III: Only Legendary, Unique, Uber Unique, and Sacred Rare items will drop. Players will instead receive additional crafting resources. World Tier IV: Only Legendary, Unique, Uber Unique, and Ancestral Rares. Players will instead receive additional crafting resources. Gold drop rates have also been increased in World Tiers III and IV to balance out these changes.



Dungeons

Teleporting to a Nightmare Dungeon now takes the player inside the Dungeon, instead of teleporting to its entrance.

Nightmare Sigils will now be rewarded upon completing a Nightmare Dungeon, instead of only after defeating the final boss.

Monsters in Season of Blood Nightmare Dungeons will spawn sooner to the entrance. This is meant to help reduce the amount of walking needed before your first encounter in the Dungeon.

Nightmare Dungeon Affix Adjustments: General Direct Damage from Major Affixes can now be passively dodged (Ex: Blood Blister and Death Pulse). Backstabbers Previous: Monsters deal X% more damage when attacking from behind. New: Close monster attacks from behind cause you to become Vulnerable. Vulnerable damage taken is increased by X%.

Death Pulse Death Pulse will no longer trigger on monsters that already have death explosions, examples: Zombie Brute Spider Host Fly Host Goatman (poisoned)

Death Pulses will no longer spawn on top of each other. A Death Pulse will only occur if there is open space around the monster. Drifting Shade Persistent duration reduced from 5 seconds to 3 seconds. Respawn time increased by 2 seconds. Lightning Storm Avoiding shock damage in the bubble grants 35% bonus Movement Speed for 5 seconds. Lightning Storm will only begin once players are in combat. Lightning Storm will only begin if the player has a direct path to where the bubble would spawn. Monster Critical Resist Previous: Monsters take X% less damage from Critical Strikes. New: Monster attacks reduce the damage of your Critical Strikes for 3 seconds by X%, stacking up to Y%. Monster Overpower Resist Previous: Monsters take X% less damage from Overpower attacks. New: Monster attacks reduce the damage of your next Overpower attack by X%, stacking up to Y%. Potion Breakers Previous: Monster attacks from a distance have X% chance to disable your Healing Potion for 2 seconds. New: Monster attacks from a distance increase the cooldown of your next Potion by X seconds, up to Y seconds. Poisonous Evade Previous: Using Evade leaves a pool of Poison behind that damages enemies. New: Using Evade leaves a damaging pool of Poison under the first enemy you evade through or at your destination. Resistance Breaker Sacred: Monster attacks from a distance reduce All Resistances by -3% for 6 seconds, stacking up to -15%. Ancestral: Monster attacks from a distance reduce All Resistances by -5% for 6 seconds, stacking up to -25%. Thorns Previous: Your Thorns are increased by X. New: After attacking an enemy, your Thorns are increased by X for 3 seconds, up to Y at max stacks.

Glyph Experience has increased across the board, with a significant increase at earlier tiers. Overall glyph experience across all tiers is up 19%.

Many Dungeons have received visual updates and layout improvements.

Developer’s Note: We’ve received feedback that some Dungeons lacked visual diversity and required quite a bit of backtracking to complete, making them feel cumbersome. We believe our adjustments to Dungeons in these areas will remedy player frustration but will continue to listen to community feedback and make additional changes as needed.

Miscellaneous quality of life updates for various Dungeons.

Endgame Activities

Legion Events

The time between Legion Events has been reduced from 30 minutes to 25 minutes.

Every Legion Event will now have a Whisper objective associated with it.

Additional Life scaling for Legion Event monsters has been increased.

Developer’s Note: We have received feedback that players don’t often fight monsters during Legion Events because of the monsters dying too quickly. We have increased the health of these monsters to compensate, adding a little bit of extra difficulty for Legion Events.

The experience reward for completing a Legion Event has been increased by 75%.

World Bosses

The time between World Boss spawns has been reduced from 6 hours to 3.5 hours.

World Boss health and damage has been increased.

The quality of rewards received for defeating a World Boss has been significantly increased.

The warning that indicates when a World Boss will spawn now broadcasts an hour in advance versus 30 minutes previously. Players are also notified 15 minutes before a World Boss spawns.

World Bosses now become immune 2 seconds after beginning their escape.

General

Silent Chests can now spawn in areas where Helltide is active.

The tier for Nightmare Sigils rewarded from Whisper Caches will now always be within 5 Levels of the highest-level Nightmare Dungeon the player has completed.

Developer’s Note: Sigil Levels will still respect the maximum and minimum levels determined by World Tier.

Various Quality of Life updates for Whispers, such as moving the altars to bring collected resources to a more central location and reducing the number of monsters needed to be slain to complete certain objectives.

Whisper Caches will now reward significantly more Gold and increased Gem Fragments.

Mounts

General The overall responsiveness of Mounts has been improved. Mounts are now less likely to get stuck or slow down unexpectedly. Mounts automatically jumping over traversals will work more consistently. The mouse cursor no longer needs to be at the edge of the screen for keyboard and mouse players to achieve full Mount speed. Base Mount Movement Speed has been increased by 14%. Your Mount’s top speed remains unchanged.

Spur The speed boost from Spur has had its duration increased by 50%. Using Spur now allows mounts to break through barricades.

Cooldowns Manual Mount Cooldown has been reduced from 10 seconds to 5 seconds. The cooldown appearing after you’ve been forced to dismount from taking damage has been reduced from 30 seconds to 15 seconds. The cooldown for the Mount Combat skill has been reduced from 10 to 3 seconds (Ex: Barbarian’s Bounding Slam).



Town Adjustments

An Occultist has set up shop at The Tree of Whispers waypoint.

Additional stashes have been added to Capital cities near important Vendors.

Stashes have been added to all small towns with waypoints. The Purveyors of Curiosities have set up shop closer to the Waypoint in the following locations: Kyovashad Zarbinzet Ked Bardu Gea-Kul

The following waypoints will now be automatically unlocked for characters that skip the Campaign: Dry Steppes Chambatar Ridge and Untamed Scraps Fractured Peaks Bear Tribe Refuge and Yelesna Hawezar Backwater and Ruins of Rakhat Keep: Inner Court Kehjistan Caldeum and Tarsarak Scosglen Marrowen and Tirmair



Monsters

All monsters and bosses across the game have been rebalanced around all the other changes slated for Season of Blood to ensure the overall difficulty of the game does not drastically change.

Level Scaling in the open world has been adjusted. Levels of the monsters encountered in the Open World will scale with the player’s Level, with a minimum and maximum Level determined by the World Tier. World Tiers I and II: Level 1–50 World Tier III: Min 55 – Max 70 World Tier IV: Min 75 – Max 100

We have generally reduced the evasiveness of many monsters.

The cooldown for Teleport cast by Knight monsters has been increased and the range has been decreased.

The Spider Host Cold Explosion now Chills instead of Freezes.

The Bloated Corpsefiend Death Explosion no longer has knockback.

Spider Hosts, Bloated Corpsefiends, and Fly Hosts will no longer spawn with the Fire Enchanted or Plaguebearer affixes.

The Seething Abomination’s Ground Slam ability now also spawns a poison pool under the player.

Ghost monsters have received a visual upgrade.

Incenses now grant a bonus to experience, and they persist after death.

The experience bonuses for being in a party and for playing in Higher World Tiers have been made multiplicative to increase effectiveness later into the game.

Experience gained from killing higher level monsters has been significantly increased. Examples values of experience gained from a normal monster (before any other bonuses): Levels 1-50: Unchanged Level 55 Previous: 370 New: 425 Level 70 Previous: 445 New: 700 Level 90 Previous: 545 New: 850

The Experience rewards for completing individual Whispers, cashing in Grim Favors, and opening Helltide Chests have been increased. Opening Helltide Chest: World Tier III: +375% World Tier IV: +750% Rewards for turning in Grim Favors: World Tiers I and II: +200% World Tier III: +17% World Tier IV: +11% Individual Whisper Completion Tier I whisper experience reward increased by 100%. Tier II whisper experience reward increased by 75%. Tier III whisper experience reward increased by 150%.



Developer’s Note: Whisper Tiers refers to how many Grim Favors the Whisper grants upon completion.

Miscellaneous

Necromancer Minions and Druid Companions are now much less likely to target invulnerable enemies.

Effects that guarantee an Overpower on your next cast will always be consumed on the next appropriate cast, regardless of whether a target is hit. If you have multiple of such effects activate, only one will be consumed per cast.

All Renown rewards now persist between Seasons and new characters.

The Level at which players will receive the priority quest for unlocking the next World Tier difficulty has been increased. World Tier III: From 40 to 48. World Tier IV: From 60 to 68.



Developer’s Note: Players are free to attempt the capstone dungeons at any Level, but we have raised the Level at which the player is prompted to attempt them. This is so players don’t feel encouraged to attempt challenges that might be too difficult for them at that point in the game.

Rewards for completing side quests have been improved to scale with higher World Tiers. Increased Veiled Crystal drops from Salvage Caches. Slightly increased Rare Leather and Rare Ore drops from Salvage Caches. Salvage Caches will now also contain an item.

Effects of various traps in the world have been adjusted. Barrels Now just a one-time explosion, no longer have a lingering effect. Inflicts more chill on monsters. The effect can now be passively dodged. Bear Trap Duration reduced from 3 to 1 second. Remains 3 seconds for monsters. Can now be passively dodged. Now Immobilizes players versus the previous Stun. Mines All mines now apply knockback. Cold Mines chill players and Freeze monsters. Lightning Mines Stun monsters. The effect can now be passively dodged. Rock Drop Now applies a stacking slow (up to 60%) to the player for 1.5 seconds when hit. Knocks down hit monsters for 2 to3 seconds.

Increased monster density for the following events: Sole Survivor Cursed Shrine Nest Rest for the Weary Immolation Eternal Torment Wayward Soul

Increased the speed of progression for the following events (time between waves, time to start, time to end, etc.) Last Stand Wandering Soul Sole Survivor Cursed Shrine Rest for the Weary Wayward Soul

Health of stranded NPCs, NPCs that need to be protected to achieve Mastery goals for events, now scales better in higher level areas and Dungeons, to increase their survivability.

In the event a Hardcore player disconnects while in combat, a scroll of escape will automatically be consumed to teleport the player’s character to a safe location.

Unique Items

Developer’s Note: Our goal for Unique items is that they feel impactful to your build and create a moment of excitement upon dropping. Some Unique items were falling short of this goal, so we are updating them in a few ways to ensure that these items feel distinctly different from other items and are appealing: Add new Affixes that didn’t exist yet on items.

Add Affixes that already exist, but with at a much higher value than normal.

Add Affixes in a Slot where they normally wouldn’t exist.

Update Unique powers to be more desirable.

The Butcher’s Cleaver Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies affix increased by 160%.

Frostburn Freeze Duration affix increased by 70%. Cold Damage affix replaced with Attack Speed.

Mother’s Embrace Overpower Damage affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life. Number of enemies hit required for Resource refund reduced from 5 to 4.

Fists of Fate Lucky Hit: Chance to Heal Life affix replaced with Lucky Hit: Chance to Gain Damage for 4 Seconds.

Andariel’s Visage Poison Resistance affix increased by 32%.



Resistances

Prior to Season of Blood, Resistances stacked inverse multiplicatively, with each additional source of resistance becoming less effective. Ex: You have three sources of 20% resistance. The first source would provide the full 20%, the second source would add 16%, and the third source would add 12.8%, totaling 48.8% resistance.

Starting with Season of Blood, Resistances will now stack additively. Additionally, resistance stats now cap at 70%. Ex: You have 30% resistance, and an item gives you 20% resistance. You now have 50% total resistance. Resistance boosting elixirs now also increase the player’s maximum resistance value.

Added a new Resistances category within the Stats section in the Inventory.

World Tiers III & IV now apply a -25% and -50% penalty to Resistance to All Elements instead of a multiplier.

Single Resistance affixes can now roll on Pants.

Single Resistance affixes now contribute a maximum value of +35% Resistance for a fully upgraded Normal item, +48% for a Sacred, and +65% for an Ancestral to your total Resistance.

All Resistance affixes now give a maximum value of +9% Resistance for a fully upgraded Normal item, +12% for a Sacred, and +16% for an Ancestral.

Ring inherent affixes now give +% Resistance to All Elements and +% Single Resistance, instead of two +% Single Resistances.

The maximum value is +6%/+6% for a fully upgraded Normal item, +8%/+8% for a Sacred, and +10%/+10% for an Ancestral.

Amulet inherent affixes have been adjusted to +14% Resistance to All Elements for a fully upgraded Normal item, +19% for a Sacred, and +24% for an Ancestral.

Single Resistance values on Gems have been adjusted: Crude: +8% Chipped: +13% Normal: +18% Flawless: +24% Royal: +30%

All Resistance values on Diamond Gems have been adjusted: Crude: +1% Chipped: +2% Normal: +3% Flawless: +4% Royal: +5%

Single Resistance Paragon nodes have been adjusted to +10% on Rare nodes and +5% on Magic nodes.

All Resistance Paragon nodes have been adjusted to +3% on Rare nodes and +1.5% on Magic nodes.

Single Resistance Elixirs have been adjusted: Tier I (Weak): +2% Maximum Resistance (Single), +10% Resistance (Single) Tier II (Normal): +3% Maximum Resistance (Single), +15% Resistance (Single) Tier III (Strong): +4% Maximum Resistance (Single), +20% Resistance (Single) Tier IV (Potent): +5% Maximum Resistance (Single), +25% Resistance (Single) Tier V (Heady): +6% Maximum Resistance (Single), +30% Resistance (Single)

Elixir of Magic Resist Adjusted to +25% All Resistance. The Level required to Craft this Elixir has been reduced from 90 to 35. The Level required to use this Elixir has been reduced from 36 to 35.

Storm of the Wilds Incense Previous: Increases Lightning, Cold, and Poison Resistances by 12% for every nearby player. New: Increases Lightning, Cold, and Poison Resistances by +15% and their Maximum Resistances by +2% for every nearby player.

Desert Escape Incense Previous: Increases Fire and Shadow Resistances by 7.5% and Armor by 75. New: Increases Fire, Cold, and Shadow Resistances by +15% and their Maximum Resistances by +2% for every nearby player.

Soothing Spices Incense Previous: Increases all Resistances by 10% and armor by 150. New: Increases Resistance to All Elements by +10%, Maximum Resistance for All Elements by +1%, and Armor by 150 for every nearby player.

Intelligence now gives +0.025% All Resistance per 1 Intelligence instead of 0.05% All Resistance per 1 Intelligence.

Armor

Disobedience Legendary Aspect Armor % value has been increased from a maximum of +30% Armor to +66% Armor.

Snowveiled Legendary Aspect Armor % value has been increased from a maximum of +10% Armor to +30% Armor.

Armor Contribution Percent Non-physical Damage Reduction from Armor and Resistances are no longer split. Resistances now contribute their full value to Non-physical Damage Reduction. Armor no longer contributes to Non-physical Damage Reduction and now only reduces damage against Physical damage.

Armor +% Total Armor affix has been increased by 160%. +% Total Armor while in Werewolf form and +% Total Armor while in Werebear form have been increased by 130%.



Attributes and Affixes

The Evade Grants Movement Speed (inherent on Boots) affix duration now increases with Item Upgrades.

Skill Rank and Passive Rank affixes that roll at +1 now upgrade to +2 when at five Item Upgrades, rather than remaining at +1 (higher base rolls are unaffected).

Developer’s Note: Builds that utilized Critical Strike Damage and Vulnerable Damage have been disproportionately powerful. This is because these stats were previously calculated as part of separate damage buckets that were fully multiplicative when combined with other damage bonuses. In order to promote greater build diversity, we are changing how Critical Strike, Vulnerable, and Overpower damage is calculated. These damage types will now always have a baseline multiplicative bonus. Additional sources of bonus Critical Strike Damage, Vulnerable Damage, or Overpower Damage will be additive to your other damage bonuses. Overpower will also receive additional additive damage based on your Maximum Health and Fortify amounts. This change represents an overall decrease in damage output, so we are adjusting monster scaling to ensure that the best Class builds are still as powerful as before. This change is not intended to lower the power of the best builds, but rather allow more builds to reach that same level of power. We have also added a variety of mechanics to classes that encourage them to chase other stats for multiplicative bonuses, rather than always chasing Critical Strike and Vulnerable Damage.

Overpower: Overpower attacks now always deal up to x50% increased damage, based on your current life percentage. Overpower attacks gain +2% damage per 1% of your Base Life you have in Fortify. Overpower attacks gain +2% damage per 1% of your Base Life that you have in bonus life above your Base Life. All Overpower Damage Affixes have increased by 50%. Overpower Damage Paragon Glyphs have increased by 33%. Overpower Damage Paragon Nodes have increased by 50%.

Critical Strike: Critical Strikes now always deal x50% increased damage. Critical Strike Damage Affix, and Critical Strike Damage with Bone, Earth, Imbued, and Werewolf Skills Affixes has increased by 20%. Critical Strike Damage Affix (Inherent on Swords) has increased by 100%. Critical Strike Damage Paragon Glyphs has increased by 100%.

Vulnerable: Dealing damage to a Vulnerable enemy now always deals x20% increased damage. Vulnerable Damage Affix has increased by 40%. Vulnerable Damage Affix (Inherent on Crossbows) has increased by 87%. Vulnerable Damage Paragon Glyphs has increased by 100%.



Miscellaneous

The effect of the Death’s Defense passive, which prevents Necromancer minions from taking more than 30% of their maximum Life in damage in one hit with all points allocated to it, has now been made an inherit attribute for all summons (The Necromancer’s Minions and Druid’s Companions). Now, all minions will only take up to 30% of their maximum Life in a single hit as damage. Death’s Defense has been updated with a new effect to compensate for this change (see Necromancer section below).



Battle Pass Smoldering Ashes Tiers now auto-redeem.

The Level requirements for Battle Pass Smoldering Ashes Tiers have been reduced by 15 Levels on average.

700 Platinum, previously 666 Platinum, can now be acquired from Tiers in the Premium Battle Pass.

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader feature wouldn’t read the text displayed on the Delete Character and Skip Campaign buttons. Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader wouldn’t properly read the key-binding for Shift + I.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader wouldn’t read the Menu button for Xbox Controllers.

Classes

Barbarian

Fixed an issue where, when using Deathblow with both the Earthstriker Aspect and Burning Rage Aspect equipped, the Overpower damage from the Earthstriker Aspect would be applied to the Damage from Burning Rage instead of Deathblow.

Fixed an issue where the guaranteed overpower from the Earthstriker Aspect would not fully apply to all damage dealt by an ability (Ex: Only the initial enemy hit by Hammer of The Ancients would take overpower damage).

Fixed an issue where using Bounding Slam in certain locations could cause the player to warp back to their starting location and become stuck.

Fixed an issue where Bounding slam could cause the player to get stuck in terrain or Fog Walls.

Fixed an issue where using Charge at a certain angle on flat walls could cause the player to move backwards.

Fixed an issue where the Conceited Aspect did not grant bonus damage while Iron Skin was active.

The status effect for Expose Vulnerability will now properly display on the bonus bar. Fixed an issue where Deathblow would reset when used on a breakable object.

Fixed an issue where Call of the Ancients displayed a Lucky Hit chance on the tooltip, even though the skill does not trigger Lucky Hits.

Fixed an issue where Barbarians could have visual errors when using the Murdering Call emote.

Fixed an issue where the next rank tooltip for a Weapon Mastery skill could display inaccurate information if the Weapon Master’s Aspect was equipped.

Fixed an issue where the timer for the Dominate Glyph would reset when moving items in the inventory.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Gushing Wounds did not indicate that the bonus is multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where Whirlwind only applied the Expose Vulnerability passive to its first cast.

Druid

Fixed an issue where a max roll Symbiotic Aspect would not have max roll stats when imprinted on an Amulet.

Fixed an issue where Primal Landslide’s Terra motes would not be created by free casts of Landslide from the Trampled Earth Aspect if Landslide was not equipped.

The tooltip for Provocation has now been adjusted to clarify that Defensive skills cannot trigger it.

Fixed an issue where using a Healing Potion could reset the stacks from Provocation.

Fixed an issue where the entangle effect from the Constricting Tendrils Paragon node could be applied to the player if using Fierce Earth Spike.

Fixed an issue where Storm’s Companion would erroneously display the Wolves skill as a Storm and Nature Magic Skill on the skill’s tooltip.

Fixed an issue where casting Boulder on the edge of the suppressor field generated by Elites would instantly destroy the boulder.

Fixed an issue where Poison applied by Poison Creeper would not be consumed by Werebear attacks using the Aspect of the Changeling’s Debt.

Fixed an issue where the Aspects of Retaliation and the Expectant did not apply bonus damage to Boulder.

Fixed an issue where Wolves did not revert from Werewolves if the Aspect of The Alpha was unequipped in town.

Fixed an issue where Earth Spike was not properly identified as a Werebear skill by Vasily’s Prayer for other affects that interact with Werebear skills.

Fixed an issue where combining t he effect of Supreme Grizzly Rage with Direwolf’s aspect would cause the stealth granted by Waxing Gibbous when using Shred to be instantly cancelled.

Fixed an issue where the permanent Werewolf form from Mad Wolf’s Glee did not consistently trigger the Damage Reduction from the Vigorous Aspect.

Fixed an issue where the Early Offerings challenge would inconsistently gain progress.

Fixed an issue where the Staff of Whispers quest reward could be traded.

Fixed an issue where the +3 Skill Ranks bonus on Mad Wolf’s Glee and Insatiable Fury would become +4 when upgrading the item at the Blacksmith.

Fixed an issue where Innate Earthen Bulwark scaled with the target’s health instead of with the player’s weapon.

Developer’s Note: Innate Earthen Bulwark now scales with the player’s weapon, which is consistent with other skills.

Fixed an issue where the slow from the Neurotoxin Passive only applied for poison directly applied by the player and not by any companions.

Fixed an issue where the Iron Fur passive would not be granted when wearing Insatiable Fury.

Fixed an issue where Damage from the Changeling’s Debt Aspect could not apply correctly within a Suppressor Field.

Necromancer

Fixed multiple issues where Bone Prisons in certain situations and locations could negatively affect NPC behavior or quest andevent progression.

Fixed an issue where Ghastly Bone Prison’s Vulnerable effect could trigger Lucky Hits.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Golem did not reflect any increase to maximum health, (Ex: The Hulking Monstrosity Paragon node).

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Gore Quills could infinitely launch Blood Lances from other player’s Blood Orbs without consuming them.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Serration displayed its bonus as additive when it was actually multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where healing from Blood Mist would grant stacks from the Aspect of Disobedience.

Fixed an issue where Fortify from the Blood Drinker Glyph would not be granted when picking up Blood Orbs while in Blood Mist.

Fixed an issue where Rathma’s Vigor would stack while mounted.

Fixed an issue where casting Decompose on an enemy just before their death from another source of damage could cause the player to become temporarily stuck.

The tooltip for the power on Lidless Wall now better describes its requirements. Instead of an enemy “unaffected” by Bone Storm, it now states an enemy “outside” of Bone Storm.

Viscous Aspect’s name has been changed to Occult Dominion.

Fixed an issue where Minions did not fully benefit from the weapon damage modifier provided by Shields.

Fixed an issue where Necromancers could not rotate while casting a channeled spell if they had a one-handed weapon equipped butnothing equipped in their off-hand.

Fixed an issue where the Corporeal Glyph’s physical damage bonus wouldn’t grant any bonuses in certain slots. Bonus Physical Damage to nodes within range has been changed to bonus Magic Damage.

Fixed an issue where the guaranteed Overpower from Rathma’s Vigor could be consumed on a blood echo instead of on a cast skill, such as Blood Surge.

Rogue

The Shadow Clone created by Grasp of Shadow will now apply Imbuement when casting Rain of Arrows as intended.

Fixed an issue where male Rogues could not move while reviving another player unless they used Evade.

Fixed multiple instances where Rogues could be targeted while Concealment was active.

Fixed an issue where Energy Spent counting towards Preparation would not count if using a Marksman Core skill and then using a Cutthroat Basic Skill.

Fixed an issue where breakable objects and critters would count as enemies passed through for Improved and Enhanced Penetrating Shot.

Fixed an issue where the Energizing Aspect would generate energy when hitting certain non-elite enemies, such as breakable objects.

Fixed an issue where arrows fired from Volley could launch in the opposite direction when the player faced a wall.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for the Aspect of Bursting Venoms specified critical strikes would trigger the effect, when instead it was any Poison Imbued skills dealing damage.

Fixed an issue where the Enshrouding Aspect did not consistently grant stacks of Dark Shroud when standing still for 3 or more seconds.

Fixed an issue where the Shadow Clone granted by Grasp of Shadow would not complete a Cast of Twisting Blades.

Fixed an issue where the Shadow Clone from Grasp of Shadow wouldn’t apply Poison Damage.

Sorcerer

Fixed an issue where the Acrobatics Elixir did not reduce the cooldown of the Teleport Enchantment.

Fixed an issue where the Enchantment Master Legendary Paragon node did not grant any benefit to the Teleport Enchantment. Additionally, the tooltip for the Teleport Enchantment’s cooldown will now be accurate when Enchantment Master is acquired.

Fixed an issue where Deep Freeze could be used while moving on your Horse by mounting it immediately after casting Deep Freeze.

Fixed an issue where the Challenge trackers for killing enemies with specific Elemental skills weren’t being tracked correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Embers from Flamescar could have excessive Critical Strike damage while using the Elementalist Aspect.

Fixed an issue where gaining damage from the Winter Glyph was inconsistent.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Static Cling increased the Mana cost of Charged Bolts.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Ball Lightning would erroneously display damage factoring in Attack Speed with the Enhanced Ball Lightning upgrade. Fixed an issue where the Enhanced Ball Lightning upgrade tooltip incorrectly displayed damage based on your attack speed.

Fixed an issue where some Ranged skills from the player would not hit an enemy that they teleported directly to, and some ranged attacks used against the player by that enemy would also not hit the player.

Fixed an issue where Frost Nova would not count as a cooldown spell for effects such as the Ice Blades enchantment or Cooldown Reduction from Supreme Deep Freeze when using the Frostblitz Aspect.

Fixed an issue where the bonus from Esu’s Ferocity was applying as a bonus to all damage instead of Critical Strike damage.

Fixed an issue where the bonus duration from Mage’s Blizzard would not apply for casts of Blizzard that were made above 50 Mana, but still took the player’s Mana below 50.

Fixed an issue where temporary movement speed increases did not contribute towards the Critical Strike chance increase from Esu’s Heirloom.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Ice Blades didn’t properly update Lucky Hit Chance.

Fixed an issue where Chain Lightning could fail to bounce when used while on stairs.

Fixed an issue where charging enemies could Stun the player if they teleported near the enemy with Raiment of the Infinite equipped.

The tooltip for Greater Ice Shards now properly describes that the upgrade guarantees Ice Shards will ricochet and deal bonus damage when the player has an active barrier.

Developer’s Note: The previous tooltip stated: Ice Shards would behave as if the target was Frozen if the player had an active barrier. This is potentially confusing because it suggested that the enemy would be treated as Frozen for all other effects applied by Ice Shards, such as the Aspect of Control.

Fixed an issue where Hydra’s Burning Damage scaled with the target’s health, instead of with the player’s weapon.

Developer’s Note: The Hydra’s Burning Damage now scales with the player’s weapon, which is consistent with other Skills.

Fixed an issue where Sorcerers could not gamble for daggers at the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Fixed an issue where if Frozen Orb was cast above 50 mana and took the player below 50 mana, the extra damage from Enhanced Frozen Orb did not apply.

Cooperative Play

Fixed multiple instances where boss behavior could malfunction if not all players were inside the Fog Wall.

Fixed an issue where other players could be blocked from passing through the Fog Wall during the boss encounter in Eriman’s Pyre if all players were not in the boss area when the encounter started.

Fixed an issue where accepting both Invite to Party and Request to Join Party would create a non-dismissible warning window.

When a player initiated an action that prompted members of their party to teleport to their location, but the initiating player left that location, it would cause the other party members to arrive at a random location. This issue has been fixed. Fixed multiple instances where players could interact with the Wanderer’s Shrine in a Stronghold without fully gathering their party.

Fixed an issue where players joining an ongoing Echo of Lilith fight would be instantly killed.

Fixed an issue where activating separate Runestones in unison would cause some to unexpectedly fail in the Diviner quest.

Fixed an issue where the Reset Dungeon button was visible for players in the party that are not the party leader.

Fixed an issue where a Nightmare Dungeon could split into multiple different instances if party members all entered the Dungeon simultaneously.

Fixed an issue where players could not join each other’s party if one of the players changed their World Tier and the other player(s) were not eligible for that higher World Tier.

Fixed an issue where the player could not be invited to any other parties if another person in their party disbanded the party.

Fixed an issue where Sorcerer Conjurations could appear partially invisible to other players in the party.

Fixed an issue where players could enter a Hardcore Realm with a non-Hardcore character under certain circumstances.

Fixed multiple issues where players could get stuck while performing certain actions as another player is joining them for Local Co-Op.

Dungeons

General

Fixed an issue where an excessive number of Elites would spawn when approaching the Bloodstone location in the Desecrated Crypt.

Fixed multiple instances where invisible walls could block player projectiles in various places within the Zenith, Hallowed Glacier, Caldera Gate, and Rimescar Cavern.

Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn behind the locked door in the Tomb of the Saints during events that spawned waves of enemies, such as Sole Survivor.

Fixed an issue where the Overseer could spawn behind a locked door in Cultist Refuge, which would block progression.

Fixed an issue where Immune enemies would remain Immune when teleporting to the player near the end of the Defeat All Enemies objective in Raethwind Wilds and Luban’s Rest.

Fixed an issue where two stone carvings would drop if the player completed the Sigil of the Weak then the Sigil of the Indolent in the Fallen Temple.

Fixed an issue where the closed gate in the Flooded Depths could be bypassed using the Sorcerer’s Teleport skill.

Fixed an issue where elite goatman monsters could infinitely spawn in Hoarfrost Demise.

Fixed an issue where the Curses applied to the player in the Fallen Temple would reset when leaving the Dungeon.

Fixed an issue where the player could spawn behind a locked door in the Kor Dragan Barracks, which would block progression.

Fixed an issue where the Sole Survivor event in the Sealed Archives could stop spawning enemies before all waves were completed.

Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn beyond the barrier in the Ancient Reservoir, which would block progression.

Fixed an issue where fighting enemies for the Holdout event in Halls of the Damned could be bypassed by hugging the walls of the room.

Fixed multiple instances where returning the mechanical box to the pedestal did not restore Life.

Fixed an issue where the Bastion of Faith did not have Fog Walls surrounding the final arena.

Nightmare Dungeons

Fixed an issue where Evading through the Drifting Shade in a Nightmare Dungeon could cause the player to stop moving mid-action.

Fixed an issue where the immunity bubble spawned after completing a Nightmare Dungeon could be bypassed by enemies that were not in direct line of sight of the Awakened Glyphstone.

Fixed an issue where Stormbane’s Wrath could spawn outside the map.

Fixed an issue where Nightmare Dungeons would reset and become separate instances for party members after waiting 10 minutes outside the dungeon. They will still reset, but no longer become separate instances.

Fixed an issue where there was an unnecessary delay between defeating the boss at the end of the Dungeon and the Dungeon registering as being completed.

Developer’s Note: This bug fix is relevant for Nightmare Dungeons, as it means Awakened Glyphstone will generally spawn quicker. This does affect normal Dungeons.

Events and Whispers

Fixed an issue where the Servant of Hell during a Legion Invasion event could lose its invulnerability preemptively if the player was killed at that stage or the monster targeted a mounted player.

Fixed an issue where the mastery event could still be achieved for the Potent Blood event even if all monsters were not killed within the time limit.

Fixed an issue where the Hold Your Ground event could end even when there are still enemies remaining to be defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Butcher would not despawn if the player was killed while the Last Stand event was active.

Fixed an issue where enemies could infinitely spawn after failing the mastery for a Last Stand event.

Fixed an issue where the Wayward Soul could continue indefinitely if the player repeatedly moved in and out of the area surrounding the soul.

Fixed an issue where the mastery for the Demon Vessel event would not be rewarded if the prisoners were freed too quickly.

Fixed various issues with the Ancient Obelisk event regarding pressure plates while mounted.

Fixed multiple instances where objectives could appear outside of a Whisper’s designated area.

Gameplay

Monsters

Fixed an issue where Webbed Barricades, such as the ones in the Echoing Cavern, could not be damaged with Core skills.

Fixed an issue where monsters could disappear if they were Feared once they reset and after the player left their radius.

Fixed an issue where the Seething Abomination could enter Alzuuda.

Fixed an issue where Fallen Shaman bosses could miss their attacks against players in melee range.

Fixed an issue where Ghost monsters, primarily melee variants, would not attack the player while taunted.

Fixed an issue where Ward of Eyes monsters could apply its stun more often than intended.

Fixed multiple instances where enemies spawning after activating an Altar of Lilith could do so underground.

Fixed an issue where the damage area displayed by Echo of Lilith would not appear after an Elixir of Death evasion was activated during the encounter.

Fixed an issue where the Pitiless Gur could be killed from a distance without ever engaging the player.

Fixed an issue where Putrid Remains monsters could repeatedly spawn.

Fixed an issue where Ghost monsters could appear invisible when inflicted with Burn effects.

Fixed an issue where the Innes boss could have all movement and actions stopped if staggered at a specific point.

Fixed an issue where there was no notification when the Butcher escapes.

Fixed an issue where the Butcher would not use his ranged sickle attack across pits or chasms.

Fixed an issue with the death animation of Ghost monsters.

Fixed an issue where Bloated Corpsefiends with the Summoner Affix could spawn idle and un-killable monsters.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where Nightmare Sigils could drop from World Boss caches in World Tiers II and III, where Nightmare Dungeons are not accessible.

Fixed an issue where Poison Puddles would cause excessive controller vibration.

Fixed an issue where the Thorns damage from the Needleflare Aspect ignored Damage Bonus and Damage Reduction effects.

Fixed an issue where rotating in place, such as while casting Incinerate, would count as movement for cancelling out the effect of the Aspect of Inner Calm.

Fixed an issue where the Scroll of Escape could sometimes not trigger properly in the event of a disconnect.

Fixed an issue where certain barricades could be passed through while mounted.

Developer’s Note: This is not limiting the new functionality of breaking barricades while mounted. Rather, this is specifically referring to instances where the barricade could be passed through without breaking it.

Fixed an issue where the visual effect around the player from the Blast Wave Shrine could become less visible after Evading or Dashing.

Fixed an issue where the player could summon their Horse during the Duriel boss fight.

Fixed an issue where some tracking buffs, such as stacks from the Shadow Blight passive, could be lost when an inventory action was performed.

Fixed an issue where Helltide Firestorm could deal more damage than intended.*

Fixed an issue where the buff from the Elixir of Demon-Slaying would disappear when entering or leaving a town.*

Fixed an issue where some buffs that should be removed when entering town were not properly removed when using a town portal to go back to town.*

Fixed an issue where Paragon nodes that granted bonuses to non-physical damage were multiplicative instead of additive.

When the following Paragon Glyphs were applied by a player on a monster, other players were unexpectedly able to benefit from that effect. This issue has been fixed. Destruction Elementalist Spirit Canny Chip Devious



Items

Fixed an issue where Vigo’s Protecting Amulet could not be salvaged.

Fixed an issue where items marked as junk that were traded would retain junk status for the player the item was traded to.

Fixed an issue where certain crafting materials could appear in the Lost Item stash.

Fixed an issue where the Recipe for Curative Elixir could be lost forever. It will now go to the Lost Item Stash if the player doesn’t acquire it for whatever reason after completing the Pinch of Poison quest.

Strongholds

Fixed an issue where progression in the Moordaine Lodge could be blocked if the player reached the Beast’s Lair before the boss.

Fixed an issue where players could attack monsters without retaliation from the other side of a traversal in Moordaine Lodge.

Fixed multiple instances where boss fights could not properly reset in multiple different Strongholds.

Fixed multiple instances where the player could get stuck behind the Wanderer’s Shrine in multiple different Strongholds.

Fixed an issue where the player could avoid enemies during the Drowned assault objective in Hope’s Light by going down the ladder off the ship.

Fixed an issue where Baelgemoth could be damaged from outside the Fog Wall during the encounter in Túr Dúlra.

Fixed an issue where Baelgemoth could unexpectedly disappear temporarily.

Fixed an issue where the player could avoid all enemies by mounting during the survival event for opening the Serpent’s Eye Door in Vyeresz.

Fixed an issue where the Serpent’s Eye door could be evaded through, which could block progression.

Fixed an issue where enemies could target the player on the other side of the Serpent’s Eye Door, which could cause the door to appear open and consequently block progression.

Fixed an issue where the player could mount in the boss area in Vyeresz, which could prevent the boss from spawning and consequently block progression.

Fixed an issue where the player could destroy eggs and pillars prior to beginning the boss fight in the Temple of Rot.

Fixed an issue where the High Priest enemy in the Altar of Ruin wouldn’t attack the player if it spawned with certain Affixes.

Fixed an issue where Crazed villagers could disappear in Nostrava when the player left the area, which would block progression.

Fixed an issue where enemies could be lured into a particular place in Malnok where they could be attacked without retaliation.

Fixed an issue where the Crusader’s Monument objective to collect skulls could be completed by repeatedly using one skull.

Fixed an issue where Nilcar in Kor Dragan could be blocked by the Necromancer’s Minions.

Quests

Fixed multiple instances where some Quests didn’t properly grant Renown progress.

Fixed an issue where the Poachers could be non-interactable at the end of Tending Nature.

Fixed an issue where the Lilith Boss fight could be reset if a Barbarian player Leaped into the Fog Wall.

Fixed an issue where Brol’s charge could still deal damage to the player even if he died during the charge.

Fixed an issue where the player could enter the chapel in Nevesk before opening the door with the key, which would block quest progression.

Fixed an issue where enemies could become passive, and no damage would be dealt to the player while Aridah was immune during the Apex of Misery fight.

Fixed an issue where Valtha could get stuck when teleporting during the Witch of the Wastes quest.

Fixed an issue where Elias’ pathing could be blocked by the player while fighting him during Piercing the Veil, allowing Elias to be damaged without engaging the player.

Fixed an issue where Heretic could have progression blocked at the Find Aneta step.

Fixed some instances where Quest progression could be blocked if the Quest was abandoned in the middle of it.

Fixed an issue where progression could be blocked during In Desolation’s Wake if Ninsa’s minions were killed too quickly.

Fixed an issue where enemies could be lured out of the Quest area and block progression during Guardians of the Pit.

Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn too far away during the Flesh and Blood quest.

Fixed an issue where Desperate Remedies did not actually reward the amulet mentioned by the Quest.

Fixed an issue where By Three They Come could have progression blocked due to Ghouls not spawning.

User Interface

Fixed an issue where the indicator Icon for the Taunt effect was inconsistent between Classes.

Fixed an issue where some stats and tooltips, such as Damage Over Time, Damage Reduction, Elemental Resistances, or Skill Cooldowns would show different values on their tooltips depending on whether the player was in town or not.

Fixed an issue where the Elixir of Fortitude displayed its max life increase as 30% when it was actually 20%.

Fixed an issue where some Challenges did not have descriptions.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for the active effect from an Elixir did not mention the experience bonus.

Fixed an issue where the Social Wheel could become unresponsive if all actions were unassigned.

Fixed an issue where the options on the Social Wheel could appear grayed out if the wheel was closed because of another menu being opened.

Fixed an issue where the notification for acquiring a Paragon Point didn’t have a button prompt when playing with a controller.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Dungeons that have active Whispers associated with them would display the Codex of Power Aspect rewarded for completion even if the Aspect had already unlocked.

Fixed an issue where text in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese did not display properly in the Hall of Fallen Heroes or friends list notes.

Fixed an issue where Druids and Barbarians could appear as silhouettes in loading screens.

Fixed an issue where the Map would become unresponsive if opening the Map while using Force Move.

Fixed an issue where a Map Pin could change its location after using a Waypoint.

Fixed an issue where switching between the edit tab and other tabs in the Stash while playing with controller could cause the menu to malfunction.

Fixed an issue where some damage bonus stats did not display properly in the Character Stats window.

Fixed an issue where the selected tab in the Vendor menu would switch automatically when the shop’s timer refreshed.

Fixed various instances where Challenge descriptions would not expand when interacted with.

Fixed various other issues where tooltips and text descriptions were inaccurate or displayed incorrectly.

Fixed various other issues with Map Pins and Quest Markers.

Fixed various instances where the Map and/or Minimap could be inaccurate.

Fixed an issue where the Snowveiled and Disobedience Legendary aspects incorrectly displayed their bonuses as multiplicative instead of additive.

Various Localization fixes.

Miscellaneous