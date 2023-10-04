Diablo 4 Is Coming to Steam with Season of Blood

In a surprise announcement today, Blizzard revealed that Diablo 4 will be released on Steam with the upcoming season and will feature crossplay and cross-progression upon release.

The news comes from the recent Developer Update Livestream, where the developers discussed the upcoming season, the Season of Blood, and all the new content and changes coming to the game. In addition to these changes, the game will be available to purchase on the platform, support Steam features, and be playable on Steam Deck.

Blizzard’s ARPG Will Release on Steam at the Beginning of Diablo 4’s Upcoming Season

The game will feature all the same content and features as the game on Battle.net, and both crossplay and cross-progression will be supported immediately, so players who have players on any other platform will be able to continue their same character. You will still need a Battle.net account to play the game via Steam.

Another noteworthy mention from Adam Fletcher, Blizzard’s global community development director, during the stream was that Diablo 4 will be playable via Steam Deck. However, they did not specify how it will play or what level of support and verification the game will have. The game is currently available to wishlist on Steam, with features like Achievements and Steam friends lists all supported.

This is the second Blizzard title to make its way to Steam in recent months, following Overwatch 2 back in August as part of the developer’s effort to expand and make their games “as possible to access and play.” With the huge amount of changes coming to the game in the Season of Blood, all of which sounded pretty promising, this could be an excellent chance for new players to jump in and experience the game.