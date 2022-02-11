Disgaea 6 Complete comes to PlayStation and PC this summer

As is Disgaea tradition at this point, last year’s Nintendo Switch exclusive is getting an enhanced re-release in the form of Disgaea 6 Complete. This new iteration is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC this summer.

No specific release date has been given yet, but summer isn’t that far off. As is expected with these re-releases, Disgaea 6 Complete compiles all previously released content along with a new recolor DLC. In the grand scheme of things, it’s not an incredibly extensive re-release, but it’s nice to have a complete version of the game on other platforms. This also marks the first native PlayStation 5 entry in the series.

For those that are unaware, Disgaea is a tactical RPG series with a focus on grinding and number crunching, set to a humorous narrative backdrop that offsets the intense gameplay. Disgaea 6 was the most approachable entry in the series, offering an auto battle function, speed modifier, and an option to complete stages multiple times.

The series is infamous for layering new mechanics on top of existing systems with each successive installment. Not many features are removed, leading to an easier ride for those that have stuck with the series from the beginning. With that said, Disgaea 6’s quality of life features may make it a potential purchase to fans of the genre.