Disney Speedstorm is a free-to-play take on Mario Kart

As Mario Kart has seemingly inspired the inception of handfuls of recent arcade racing games this generation, developer Gameloft SE is joining in on the trend with Disney Speedstorm. Set for release this summer on Nintendo Switch, the driving game is revealed to be free-to-play title and will include familiar faces from both Disney and Pixar franchises.

Revealed during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct, the first gameplay of Disney Speedstorm highlighted characters such as Mickey, Donald Duck, Captain Jack, and Mulan while battling and racing through a number of tracks based on popular Disney lore. However, Disney Speedstorm will bring its own twist to the genre, as each driver will have their own special and ultimate abilities to use against other racers.

For now, its game modes have yet to surface, but one moment in the gameplay does hint that players will be able to customize their vehicles as well as upgrade them. The free-to-play game will also be delivering new content by way of seasons, each said to bring additional karts, characters, and tracks.

Aside from Nintendo Switch, it isn’t understood which of the other platforms the game may land on. However, it was revealed Speedstorm offers both online cross-play and split-screen multiplayer.