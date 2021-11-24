Dragon Age 4 senior creative director has left BioWare, EA assures game is “in excellent hands”

Matt Goldman had been in the role since 2017 and has been with BioWare for over 20 years, having worked on both the Dragon Age series and Baldur’s Gate. The news was announced in an internal email from BioWare studio GM Gary McKay sent to BioWare staff, as published by Kotaku.

According to the email, the departure was a mutual agreement between Goldman and BioWare. “We understand that Matt’s departure has an impact on you, as well as the game’s development,” reads part of the email. “Rest assured our commitment to a high-quality Dragon Age game has not waivered, and we will not ship a game that is not up to BioWare’s standards.” An EA representative also told Kotaku that they believed the game to be in safe hands with the team at BioWare. A replacement creative director has not been assigned as of yet.

Dragon Age 4 was revealed back at The Game Awards in 2018, and we haven’t seen much of it since then. The first full trailer wasn’t shown until The Game Awards 2020 and was only a cinematic trailer. The game isn’t expected to be released until 2023 at the earliest, and considering how little we’ve seen of it this isn’t too surprising. It’s supposed to be a follow-up to 2014’s Dragon Age Inquisition, but no concrete story details have been revealed currently.