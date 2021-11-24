Dragon Ball: The Breakers is getting a surprise beta in December

The asymmetrical multiplayer game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, takes heavy inspiration from games like Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th. It turned some heads when it was announced last week. Scheduled for a full launch some time in 2022, a beta was announced for PC, but no release window was given until now.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will is running its PC closed beta test December 3 and December 4 across four sessions. After signing up, the first day will give you a four-hour window between 6 PM PDT and and 10 PM PDT. The following three sessions are scheduled across separate four-hour windows with the first session beginning at 4 AM PDT and the final session beginning at 6 PM PDT.

In a similar manner to the games it’s inspired by, one person plays as Cell, meanwhile other players control survivors without superpowers. Cell, known as a raider, is tasked with killing everyone whereas the survivors must escape the battlefield by activating a special time machine that requires protecting a startup system on the middle of the map.

While the beta is exclusive to PC, the official release will also come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility.