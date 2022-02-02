Dying Light 2 on PC makes use of controversial Denuvo DRM

PC gamers love the freedom afforded by being able to tweak settings to their liking. The platform’s open nature has its upsides, but some studios seem to push PC gamers away with anti-consumer business decisions. In this case, Dying Light 2 is the latest multiplatform game to utilize Denuvo DRM on PC.

The information has been officially confirmed by a developer on the Dying Light 2 Steam forums. A post marked by the developer delves into Techland’s reasoning behind the decision. According to the post, the original Dying Light suffered from piracy, which the team wanted to avoid with its sequel.

However, the phrasing strongly hints at DRM only being used as a temporary band-aid during the launch window period. The post explicitly states, “we’ve included the Denuvo system at least for the launch period.” It also attempts to quell concerns surrounding its potential performance impact. Techland says it has spent extra resources on the PC version, claiming that they, “do not see any noticeable impact on the performance.”

Despite the controversial decision, the team is going to look at feedback during Dying Light 2’s launch period. The post even encourages consumers to share their opinions once the game launches. Perhaps enough respectful community backlash could encourage Techland to reverse the decision sooner rather than later.

Why is Denuvo DRM such a hot topic? The main issue is that the technology requires an internet connection to verify ownership of a title. If the Denuvo servers ever shut down, games utilizing its anti-tamper tech will be unplayable unless the developers remove it with a patch or it is cracked by users.