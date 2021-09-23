Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be on Nintendo Switch through the cloud

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be swarming the Nintendo Switch through the cloud, similar to other games like Control and Hitman 3. However, if you want to play Dying Light on the go, the first game will be releasing next month for the Switch as well.

Dying Light 2 will be released day-and-date with the other console versions on February 4, 2022. A free demo will be released alongside it too, so you can see you’ll receive a good quality stream with your connection. Online multiplayer in groups of four players can be amassed in Dying Light 2 as well. Meanwhile, Dying Light Platinum Edition on the Nintendo Switch will come out on October 19.

Preorders for the port of the first game have begun today. It doesn’t sound like the first game isn’t being scaled back either with a fully explorable open world. It sounds like a mammoth undertaking, but open-world games on the Nintendo Switch have been done before like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

This story is developing