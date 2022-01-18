Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s parkour explored in detail in the latest episode of Dying 2 Know More

In the latest episode of Dying 2 Know More, Techland dives into the parkour system in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The video explores how the parkour was built from the ground up for the game, and what the developer did to make it enjoyable and realistic.

Techland worked with David Belle, an actor and choreographer hailed as the father of parkour, to create an experience the looks and feels realistic for players. However, some tweaks have been made to adapt the parkour for Dying Light 2 Stay Alive, making it a little more accessible than it would be in real life. After all, players will need to fall a total of 10,944 feet, so the climbing system needs to be something anyone can pick up and play.

The biggest difference in Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s parkour is the field of view, which is limited to the game’s camera, and your lack of knowledge about the body you’re running with. To compensate for this, the final animations of parkour moves last a little longer than they would in real life, giving players time to make a decision about which move they perform next.

Aiden, the protagonist, runs at 7 meters per second, or 23 kilometers/14 miles per hour. These are numbers a normal person can match, so it’s only the aerial parkour moves that are a little unrealistic. The gravity in the game is set to make Aiden fall at 9.8 meters per second, which is an accurate simulation of Earth’s gravity, meaning the experience is still mostly realistic.