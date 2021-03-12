Dying Light 2 will finally get a new development update next week

Dying Light 2 was announced by developer Techland and publisher Square Enix back at Xbox’s E3 press conference in 2018. Since then, we’ve heard snippets of new details, but the biggest news was it getting pushed out of its 2020 release window. However, the developers revealed today that they’ll be providing a new development update on March 17. No word on exactly what they’ll be talking about, but it’s safe to say that it’s an important event for fans.

Some on the internet are expecting bad news; however, we’re not so sure. Yes, the wording of the tweet is a little odd with “we’ve got a few words to share with you.” That said, if the announcement was going to ruffle many feathers, they likely wouldn’t hold it for it a mid-week slot and try to hype it up with an announcement tweet. If it was truly bad news, they’d announce it today, hoping for the news and bad PR to get swallowed up by the weekend.

So, while we can’t say for sure, this feels like a more positive update.

We, of course, won’t know until March 17, but this just doesn’t feel like they’re about to pull an Anthem on their fans. Instead, it seems much more likely that we either get a new release window or some new gameplay. At worst, they might say it’s still taking longer than expected and use the time to reset expectations after last year’s delay. Either way, be sure to check back next week to see what’s up with Dying Light 2.