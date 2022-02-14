Dying Light 2’s first free DLC is available now, with more on the way

Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s first free DLC pack is now available, adding more content to the massive open-world game.

At the launch of Dying Light 2, developer Techland promised five years of support for the game post-launch, including free updates. Techland seems to be making good on this promise, with the first part of the first free DLC, Authority Pack Part 1, now available to download. The first part includes three pieces of clothing, the Intimidating Jacket, Intimidating Cargo Pants, and Intimidating High-Tops.

February 14, 2022

The Authority Pack has been split into three parts, with the other packs listed as coming on February 16 and 18 respectively, according to Techland’s website. The second pack includes a face mask, wrist braces, and gloves, with the third and final pack including a special hammer weapon. The Authority pack is inspired by the Peacekeepers in Dying Light 2, which serve as a military police force within the City. According to Techland’s roadmap for Dying Light 2, there will also be a free DLC pack inspired by the people of the Bazaar. Based on the image on the roadmap, it looks to be a Samurai-inspired outfit with a unique sword weapon.

It is important to note that the Authority Pack is not being added to the game via an update, but is instead available for free on each platform’s respective store. Players will need to go manually download the packs as they release in order to get the free items. Dying Light 2’s first paid story DLC is set to release sometime in June.