Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires coming stateside in early 2022

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires is headed stateside sooner than you think. Confirmed today via a release date trailer, it will be coming to Western territories next year on February 22. This is only two months after the Japanese release. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In many cases like these, the Xbox version of multiplatform games from Japan don’t get physical copies. Curiously, however, the PlayStation 5 version is digital only. PlayStation users hoping to snag a physical copy can still get the PS4 retail edition with a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

In addition to being able to directly control 700 common officers, Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires also lets fans take control of the 94 unique officers from the main game. Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires is the latest in the long-running Empires subseries. This spin-off franchise uses the same combat as the core franchise, pitting players against hundreds of enemies, with the addition of light strategy elements. These include features such as mining resources, constructing buildings, and making strategic plans via a unique map. The Empires games also have a domestic politics system, requiring players to form alliances, set goals for their kingdom, recruit officers, and employ diplomatic and economic commands in an attempt to unify China.