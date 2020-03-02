E3 2020 still planned to happen on time, at least for now

The coronavirus has had a significant impact on the gaming industry in 2020. But as of now, at least, gamers do not need to worry about missing out on the news from most of the industry’s biggest names. In a statement to Vice concerning the situation, the Electronic Software Association said it was moving “full steam ahead” with E3 2020.

“Everyone is watching the situation very closely,” the E3 Association said. “We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is the health, wellness, and safety of all of our exhibitors and attendees.”

Recently, the Game Developer Conference announced it would be postponed until summer due to fear of infection and the spread of the disease. And GDC is not the only video game gathering affected by sickness concerns. Multiple major companies pulled out of attending PAX East this past weekend. These events have had people turning their heads towards E3, one of the biggest gaming shows of the year.

In the past couple of months, Xbox and Nintendo have been confirmed to be attending E3 as per usual. The Xbox Series X is set to release sometime this holiday season and will likely have new information revealed at the show. Sony, on the other hand, is also releasing a new console this year, but for the second straight year, will not attend E3 in June. That decision was made before the coronavirus concerns were raised, as was Geoff Keighley’s decision to not attend E3 for the first time in 25 years.