EA begins to release FIFA 22 Team of the Year nominees with best Attackers

EA Sports is getting ready for the biggest FUT promo of the year, as Team of the Year (TOTY) nominees for FIFA 22 are beginning to be released. After a 2021 Team of the Year promo that saw 10 million users vote on a star-studded list of TOTY nominees, 2022 seems to be a jam-packed one yet again. EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team began the introduction of the nominees with the best attackers, with many familiar faces making the cut.

Thirteen of the world’s best attackers made the first initial cut. These nominees include Bayern star Robert Lewandowski, who scored 58 goals for his team in the Bundesliga last season. That total blew past all the other names on this list, including young sensations Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Both Mbappe and Haaland score 43 in 2021.

Other notable names include Mo Salah, new PSG winger Lionel Messi, future Toronto FC attacker Lorenzo Insigne, Romelu Lukaku, Jonathan David, and Luis Suarez. The latter three played pivotal roles for their squads that won league titles last year.

Here’s a full look at the attackers who are eligible to be selected for the Team of the Year:

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 38 goals in 50 appearances (48 starts)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/Juventus) – 34 goals in 51 appearances (46 starts)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 28 goals in 50 appearances (46 starts)

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan/Chelsea) – 22 goals in 44 appearances (35 starts)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 43 goals in 53 appearances (50 starts)

Jonathan David (Lillie) – 27 goals in 52 appearances (41 starts)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 58 goals in 47 appearances (46 starts)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) – 43 goals in 43 appearances (41 starts)

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 27 goals in 46 appearances (45 starts)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) – 23 goals in 51 appearances (42 starts)

Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) – 35 goals in 46 appearances (44 starts)

Luis Suarez (Atletico de Madrid) – 21 goals in 47 appearances (39 starts)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) – 31 goals in 43 appearances (37 starts)

Neymar Jr. (PSG) – 11 goals in 33 appearances (29 starts)

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) – 19 goals in 50 appearances (46 starts)

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) – 16 goals in 46 appearances (41 starts)

Jack Grealish (Manchester City) – 4 goals in 33 appearances (28 starts)

Dimitri Payet (Marsaille) – 14 goals in 44 appearances (38 starts)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax) – 17 goals in 54 appearances (51 starts)

Mo Salah (Liverpool)- 37 goals in 53 appearances (51 starts)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona/PSG) – 34 goals in 45 appearances (43 starts)

Federico Chiesa (Juventus) – 15 goals in 44 appearances (38 starts)

This list is the first of three lists of nominees to be released by EA. On January 8, Electronic Arts will unveil the midfielder nominees for the FIFA 22 Team of the Year. Defender and goalkeeper nominees will be released on January 9.

On January 10, voting for the Team of the Year will commence. Football fans will have one week to pick from the nominees, as voting will end on January 17.