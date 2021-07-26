EA Sports begins unveiling Madden 22 ratings, first 99 Club member announced

Madden 22 will officially launch in almost a month’s time, and with the release of the game coming up soon, EA Sports has begun to release player ratings for some NFL players. On July 25, EA began the process by releasing some ratings for the rookies of Madden, and one day later, we received some news on some of the game’s highest rated players.

ESPN released the first batch of Madden 22 ratings on July 26, starting off with wide receivers. One wide receiver is a part of the game’s ’99 Club,’ the select group of individuals that are rated 99 OVR by EA Sports, and that man is Green Bay Packers wide out Davante Adams. Adams finished one overall point ahead of DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals and Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The full list of the top ten broke down like this:

Packers WR Davante Adams (99 OVR) Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (98 OVR) Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (98 OVR) Bills WR Stefon Diggs (97 OVR) Titans WR Julio Jones (95 OVR) Saints WR Michael Thomas (94 OVR) Chargers WR Keenan Allen (93 OVR) Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (92 OVR) Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (91 OVR) Bears WR Allen Robinson (90 OVR)

Additionally, EA Sports released the first batch of rookie ratings for Madden 22. Among the notable ratings, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will start out at 71 OVR, while first-year wide outs Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins) and Devonta Smith (Eagles) will begin 2021 at 76 OVR and 75 OVR, respectively.