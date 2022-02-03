Madden 22: Tom Brady ends career as member of 99 Club in ratings update

It’s been a memorable career for former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The NFL legend destroyed virtually every major record among quarterbacks and cemented his place as one of the icons of the sport. From a Madden perspective, Brady was also influential, as TB12 made the cover of Madden on two occasions: Madden 18 and Madden 22. But while Brady might be done as an active player, the accolades continue to come thanks to the new ratings update by the Madden development team.

As part of the ratings update, EA Sports and the Madden team have once again made the QB who many call the “G.O.A.T” (Greatest of All Time) of pro football a member of the ’99 Club’. The 99 Club is reserved for the best of the best in the NFL, as anyone who is a part of the group has a 99 OVR rating in the game.

This is not the first time Brady has been rated 99 OVR in Madden, but it will be his last as an active NFL player. Brady officially announced his retirement on Monday. The Buccaneers quarterback will end his career as the all-time leader in Passing Touchdowns, Passing Yards, and has won more Super Bowls (7) than any other quarterback in NFL history.

In addition to the achievement, Brady was also awarded a special 99 OVR Tribute player card in MUT. Per MUTHead, the card is trading as of this writing for 2M Coins on Xbox and PlayStation, and for almost 3M on PC.