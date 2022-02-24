March’s Prime Gaming free games have been confirmed, including Madden 22 and SteamWorld Quest

Amazon has revealed the list of free PC it is offering to Prime members in March, including none other than football giant franchise Madden 22 from EA. It’s something of a big deal to see such a big release as a free title on Amazon’s Prime Gaming deal. Other titles such as SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech and Surviving Mars complete the seven-strong lineup of freebies.

Taking to YouTube to reveal March’s lineup of free PC games, Amazon revealed that Madden 22 headlines the list. It’s not too often a big sports game such as Madden 22 is given away for free. Yes, it’s on EA Play and Game Pass, but you get to keep it forever on Prime Gaming. EA must need the money from Ultimate Team.

The complete list of Amazon Gaming’s March 2022 lineup is as follows:

Madden 22

Surviving Mars

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Crypto Against All Odds

The Stillness of the Wind

Look INside

Pesterquest

Amazon Prime subscribers can claim all seven of the PC games above at no extra cost from March 1. Once you have claimed a game, you keep it forever, whether you’re still subscribed to Amazon Prime or not. Prime members can also get freebies including virtual currency in League of Legends, Roblox, and PUBG Battlegrounds. All of this means you can get Madden 22 for free. You can begin an Amazon Prime free trial, claim the games (including Madden), end your subscription, and keep all seven titles forever. A net gain. That’ll show Jeff Bezos.