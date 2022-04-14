eFootball 2022 version 1.0.0 is essentially a new game, with gameplay improvements, licenses, and Dream Team mode

After the recent announcement of its release date, at long last, the eFootball 2022 version 1.0.0 update is here. Konami has seemingly provided the goods with the previously delayed full release of its latest soccer sim, as the gargantuan full list of patch notes suggests that eFootball 2022 is essentially an entirely new game.

The full list of patch notes is impressive. You’ll need to head on over to the official Konami website to see the complete list of eFootball 2022 version 1.0.0 update patch notes as the accompanying gameplay clips help visualize the changes. There are many changes, improvements, fixes, and more. It’s a lot.

Highlights of the massive new update include the new Dream Team mode. This team-building mode lets you recruit players and managers for your very own dream team. You can develop your players to improve them and help to “match your own playstyle.” Your dream team can be taken online to take on others from around the world. Get your Team Playstyle Level up and get more out of your squad to rise up through the Divisions.

Alongside the new Dream Team mode, the Meiji Yasuda J1 and J2 Leagues have been added to the game, along with licenses for the MLS Players Association and USL Championship. Around 1200 new player faces have been added, as well as 400 licensed strips, to add more authenticity to the game.

On top of everything above, plenty of bug fixes have been implemented to smoothen the experience, which should have been improved with a ton of new gameplay mechanics. Tactical team battles, rebuilt from the ground up player behaviors, and improvements in almost every area ensure that eFootball 2022 should now be the game we were all hoping it would be when it was originally released and not the one Konami has apologized for.