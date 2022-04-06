eFootball 2022 version 1.0.0 finally releasing in mid-April, bringing fixes, a new mode, and more

After its disastrous launch, Konami has announced that the previously delayed 1.0.0 update for soccer sim eFootball 2022 will finally release on April 14. Apologizing for the game once more, Konami and the development team has been working hard to ensure that eFootball 2022 version 1.0.0 will only launch when it’s ready. It’s a big update, too, bringing with it a new mode, new in-game actions, and plenty more.

Taking to Twitter to reveal the eagerly anticipated version 1.0.0 release date, Konami explained that the development team has “worked on fixing bugs, adjusting the game balance, and adding new elements to the game to make it even more enjoyable.” Could we, at last, be seeing the eFootball 2022 we were promised before it launched to overwhelmingly negative Steam user reviews?

We are pleased to announce that the update (version 1.0.0) for eFootball™ 2022 will be released on 14th April 2022. — eFootball (@play_eFootball) April 6, 2022

A selection of the incoming changes in eFootball 2022 1.0.0 update has been revealed on the game’s official website. Thanks to the blog post, we know that new actions such as “Stunning Pass” and “Call for Pressure” have been added to the game, along with improved defending, dribbling, and pretty much every other aspect of the game you can think of. Dream Team, too, will be added with the update. This is an upgraded version of Creative Team that should make for a more personalized and better experience.

Put simply, eFootball 2022 should be getting much closer to the levels of quality we’d come to expect from the Pro Evolution Soccer series following its massive new update on April 14. Konami has confirmed that it will “disclose more information” when the update goes live.