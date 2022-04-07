eFootball is adding AC Milan to its ranks thanks to a new multi-year partnership

Konami has today announced a multi-year partnership with the Italian soccer club AC Milan, which will bring the fully-licensed club to eFootball titles from July 1. It’s a big deal for Konami, following on from the confirmation of the long-awaited eFootball 2022 version 1.0.0 release date, it’s a good time to be a fan of the FIFA alternative soccer sim.

In a blog post on the official Konami website, the Japanese developer announced that it has “formed a multi-year partnership with Italian club AC Milan which will incorporate a range of elements into the eFootball title.” The range of elements in question? After July 1, when the deal goes live, eFootball 2022 should be updated to include a fully-licensed AC Milan team.

The San Siro will be added to the game, along with “full 3D facial scans” for the AC Milan squad, and “fully licensed kits including Home, Away, Third, and Goalkeeper.” The partnership is a two-way street. The real AC Milan squad, after July 1, will wear training tops emblazoned with the eFootball logo on the front. Konami and eFootball will become the “first ever ‘Official Training Wear Partner’ in AC Milan’s history.”

Following the game’s disastrous launch, Konami needs any good news it can muster with eFootball 2022. Adding one of the sports’ most famous Italian clubs is a good way to start re-earning the trust that has been lost in the fanbase.