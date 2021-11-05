eFootball 2022 has been delayed until spring next year

Konami has announced that the eFootball 2022 v1.0.0.0 update, which was scheduled to release on November 11, has been postponed until spring next year. The release of the mobile version is also delayed until then, with no specific release date announced for either.

Additionally, the developer has cancelled pre-orders for the eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack and removed it from the store. It contained various items that were inaccessible until v1.0.0.0 arrived. Players who pre-ordered the pack will receive an automatic refund, so no action is required on their part.

Recently, Konami released the v0.9.1 update, which aimed to fix the numerous bugs that have plagued eFootball 2022 since its launch. They include the various creepy facial animation glitches, the ball hovering in mid-air, or multiple footballs appearing on the pitch simultaneously.

However, despite these apparent fixes, Konami has mentioned that a few issues may still occur occasionally. For instance, players made glide across the pitch, the ball can pass through their body, and the referee will ignore some obvious fouls. Clearly, then, the game is still far from the finished product, and the patch hasn’t been the quick fix many optimistic fans might have wished it might be.