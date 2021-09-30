How to pass in eFootball 2022

eFootball 2022, published by Konami, officially launched on September 30 for both current and next-gen consoles, as well as for PC, as a free-to-play title. Aside from microtransactions, football fans can go to their platform’s marketplace and download the game for free. If you’re new to PES/eFootball, there’s two things you should know how to do right off the bat: shoot and pass.

Passing, by and large, is pretty straight-forward in eFootball, but you should know that there are multiple pass options in this game. So, what are the controls for passing in eFootball 2022? Let’s go over the controls for traditional passes, as well as some advanced controls for passing in eFootball 2022.

To pass in eFootball 2022, press either X (for Xbox) or Square (for PlayStation). Make sure that when you do pass, use the left stick or left analog stick to direct the ball.

There are some more advanced pass controls that you should be aware of, as well. To do a lofted pass, hit either B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation). For a low-through pass, hit either Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation). Lastly, users can perform a fly-through pass by hitting LB + Y on Xbox, and L1 + Triangle for PlayStation.