Brief glimpse of Elden Ring gameplay may have leaked

FromSoftware’s upcoming action RPG game Elden Ring is currently on its way for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 21, 2022. The last major news relating to Elden Ring was the trailer that was unveiled in E3 2021, which showcased more of the world of the game. Some people from the press were even able to get a peak with exclusive behind-closed-door footage and hands-on impressions.

There’s a recent “leak” footage of Elden Ring that is going around on social media that isn’t anything that has been seen before. The supposed leak is a brief video of a swordsman walking around a mountainous area; from a distance, viewers can see miles of hills, trees, and ruins.

Twitter user Jeff Grubb is one of the many people on socials sharing the video, though Grubb isn’t the source of the supposed leak. The leaker claims that the video was captured on an Xbox One and it’s a few weeks old. Also, the capture hardware was low-quality.

Alleged Elden Ring footage from xbox One. pic.twitter.com/uaGbogXBrB — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 16, 2021

The leak hasn’t been confirmed or denied by the time of this writing. The video is low-quality with subpar graphics that doesn’t match with any other footage of the game. However, that could be because it is from an earlier build of the game. The explanation from the leaker also clarifies the reason why for the poor capture.