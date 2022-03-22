Elden Ring Dragonslayer Armour mod brings one of Dark Souls 3’s coolest sets to the game

Godskin Duo is the closest boss encounter that Elden Ring has to Dark Souls’ Ornstein and Smough — until now. A new mod adds Dark Souls 3’s sturdy Dragonslayer Armour set to FromSoftware’s latest game, and it looks pretty great on the Tarnished.

The mod, from designer nmsl2018, is available on NexusMods. The set actually includes “physics [for the] lower cape and hair,” according to nmsl2018’s description, and it reskins your armor and shield too. Specifically, it replaces the Golden Halberd and the Erdtree Shield with the Dragonslayer’s axe and shield. As for the armor itself, it reskins the Bull Goat breastplate and the helm, gauntlets, and greaves from the Tree Sentinel set. Dragonslayer Armour is a fantastic fight in Dark Souls 3, bringing an apparition of Ornstein into a whole new kingdom. Props to nmsl2018 for adding the slayer to The Lands Between too.

As with all Elden Ring mods, you’re going to need to play the game in offline mode to make use of this. When you do, you can access a whole suite of additional mods to customize your Elden Ring experience. Some of them are funny, like Thomas the Tank Engine as the Tree Sentinel’s horse. Others are cool references, like Cloud’s Buster Sword from Final Fantasy VII Remake — the Dragonslayer Armour definitely falls into this category. Still, others are twists on existing mechanics, like summoning Blaidd, Melina, and other NPCs.