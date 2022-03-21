You can summon Blaidd, Melina, and more Elden Ring characters in new mod

Elden Ring’s 1.03 update might have nerfed the Mimic Tear summon, but PC players don’t have to take that lying down. A new mod lets you bring 15 more characters into battle, including important NPCs and a few bosses.

Custom Summons, created by yakuzadeso, is available on NexusMods. It adds a whole swath of new options for summoning a companion in battle, from the likes of the maiden Melina to the statuesque wolf-man Blaidd. Also included are bosses Elemar of the Briar, Godskin Noble, Lion Guardian, Morgott, Pumpkin Head, and the Red Wolf of Radagon. Rounding out the list are the Crab, Dog, Flamethrower Tank, Ghiza Torturer, Giant Oracle Envoy, Large Pot, and White Wolf enemies.

Once you download yakuzadeso’s mod, you’ll be able to swap in any of those when summoning the Mimic Tear — here’s how to get those Spirit Ashes if you don’t already have them. As with all Elden Ring PC mods, you’re going to need to play the game in offline mode to access this. There’s a whole world of fun mods out there once you do that though. Previous Elden Ring mods have added practical features like a photo mode and a pause button, while others have been a bit sillier, with additions like Cloud’s Buster Sword from Final Fantasy VII Remake and Thomas the Tank Engine as a boss mount.