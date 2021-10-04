Elden Ring is in the final stages of development

FromSoftware fans worried about the scarcity of Elden Ring information so close to launch will be happy to know the game is currently in its final stages of development. Studio manager Yasuhiro Kitao made a brief appearance during a Famitsu video program.

It was during this segment that we learned about the state of its development in addition to other interesting tidbits such as the fact that the game won’t have errand side quests. Elden Ring’s map was also described as “unusual”, requiring players to piece the map together themselves by acquiring different portions of it. You can watch the full Japanese interview online.

Marketing is slowly beginning to make the rounds with Elden Ring promotional posters making their way to Gamestop. Given that George R. R. Martin’s name is attached to the project, there’s a chance Elden Ring will attract a much larger audience than previous games from the studio. This potential reach was taken into account during the development process. While it won’t feature traditional difficulty sliders, the team has assured audiences it will be a more forgiving experience than people expect.

Elden Ring is set to release January 21, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.